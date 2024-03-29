Gen Z Worker Goes To The Salon While “Working From Home” Goes Viral | WATCH

Advertisement

Viral Video: A millennial manager shared a video with an amused reaction to her Gen Z assistant attending a work meeting while at a hair salon. Lucindy Bayly from Brisbane is the founder and director of Bayly PR, recently posted a video showing herself on a video call with her Gen Z assistant, Lulu Davidson.

In the viral video her assistant seemed to be having her hair washed at a hair salon during their video call and the song "Just a Girl" by No Doubt played in the video's background.

Advertisement

In the video, the text said, "This is what happens when you call your Gen Z assistant on her "WFH" day and she responds like this." The viral video caption reads, “This isn't exactly what I meant by 'flexible working arrangements' available, but go off, Queen.” This video call between the manager and employee is extremely relatable to younger viewers. It has gone viral, crossing two million views and over 1,000 comments.

"I actually voice-called Lulu, and she made it a FaceTime, clearly because her ears were wet and soapy," she said. "I thought it was hilarious and had a good laugh about it, and then we got down to business." The manager said. She added, "I didn't know, which is why it was so funny when she picked up like that, but she was online, as I had been texting her and emailing her before that call. So, it doesn't matter where she is to me, as long as her tasks are being delivered on time and delivered well."

Advertisement

Bayly mentioned that her assistant is "fabulous at her job" and is a great addition to her team.

Both Gen Z and millennials believe that employment flexibility should be increased. According to a global survey of 22,000 Gen Z and millennials, the younger generations want a healthy work-life balance.

Advertisement