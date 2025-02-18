Goa Carnival 2025: Dates, Events, Tickets, and All You Need to Know

Panaji: The annual Goa Carnival is all set to begin on February 28, 2025, with vibrant float parades taking place across the coastal state from March 1. The Goa Tourism Department made the official announcement on Tuesday, creating a buzz among tourists.

The tourism department has announced Cleeven Mathew Fernandes as this year's 'King Momo', the mythical leader of the highly patronised carnival float parade.

King Momo: The Mythical Leader

This year's honor of leading the carnival as 'King Momo' goes to Cleeven Mathew Fernandes from Benaulim, South Goa. Fernandes was chosen out of four applicants after a thorough screening process. As King Momo, he will preside over the celebrations, symbolising joy and abundance.

Goa Carnival Schedule of Events

February 28: The grand curtain-raiser float parade will be held in Porvorim, North Goa.

March 1: The vibrant parade will move to Panaji, where Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will officially flag off the event.

March 2: The festivities continue in Margao, South Goa, with more colorful floats and performances.

March 3: Vasco will host its parade, showcasing local culture and artistry.

March 4: The final parades will take place in Mapusa and Morjim, both in North Goa, bringing the celebrations to a grand conclusion.

A Cultural Extravaganza

The Goa Carnival is a historic and cultural event, deeply rooted in the state's Portuguese heritage. The carnival features a mix of music, dance, food, and colorful floats, drawing visitors from all over the world. It's a time of the year, offering a unique glimpse into Goa's rich and vibrant history.