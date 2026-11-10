Gokul Krishnaswamy: Taking Computer Science Beyond Traditional Boundaries

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham’s 2026 alumni gathering offered an opportunity to look at the varied paths its graduates have taken beyond the university. Among them is Gokul Krishnaswamy, an alumnus of Amrita School of Computing whose career has progressed from academic research in India to engineering and clinical research in the United States.

Gokul’s professional and research experience has taken him across telecommunications and healthcare, with work ranging from developing software systems for network infrastructure and testing at AT&T to conducting artificial intelligence and data-driven research at Cleveland Clinic.

At AT&T, Gokul has contributed to software systems that help engineers manage and test network infrastructure. His engineering work supports network testing associated with the continued development and validation of AT&T’s 5G infrastructure, including FirstNet, the nationwide public-safety broadband network relied upon by first responders and public-safety agencies.

Beyond building software systems, Gokul’s work has also extended into healthcare research. At Cleveland Clinic, he worked with researchers studying rare neurological disorders, applying artificial intelligence and data-driven techniques to complex clinical data.

Advertisement

In one study, Gokul applied natural-language processing to clinical records involving patients with CDKL5 deficiency disorder, a rare neurological condition. The research uncovered previously underrecognized cardiovascular complications, offering new insights into the broader health challenges associated with the disorder.

In separate research on genetic epilepsy, Gokul developed an NLP algorithm to identify and classify likely cases from real-world clinical records. The method gave researchers a scalable way to find relevant patient populations within large datasets and study their characteristics and disease progression.

Advertisement

At Amrita, Gokul conducted research in evolutionary computation, developing a new strategy for the Differential Evolution algorithm to improve how it adapts while solving optimization problems. The approach demonstrated improved effectiveness on benchmark problems and resulted in peer-reviewed publications.