Good News! Delhi-Noida Aqua Line Metro Travel Made Easier With Single QR Code Token – Check Details

Delhi-Noida Aqua Line: Exciting news for Delhi-Noida metro commuters – DMRC has introduced a simpler way for all the commuters who travel from Delhi to Noida. This initiative has come as a great sense of relief for all the travellers who commute via the Delhi Metro.

Here's all you need to know

Now, the metro in Delhi and Noida will no longer require these individuals to use separate tokens to travel. Instead, a single token based on a QR code will be used to access the travel facility. On September 11, Lokesh Meena, the CEO of the Noida Authority and the MD of the Noida Metro Rail Corporation, would soft-launch the shared QR ticket between the two metros. Following this, travellers will only need to buy one QR ticket to travel on the Delhi Metro and Noida Aqua Line.

Key Highlights:

Single QR Code Ticket Introduced: Commuters can now travel between Delhi Metro and Noida Metro using one unified QR code-based token. Soft Launch on September 1:1: Lokesh Meena, CEO of Noida Authority and MD of NMRC, will officially soft-launch the shared QR ticket system. No More Separate Tokens Passengers no longer need to purchase separate tokens for DMRC (Delhi Metro) and NMRC (Noida Metro). Cross-Network Travel Simplified: The QR ticket allows seamless travel across both networks, including Delhi’s Blue Line and Noida’s Aqua Line. Operated by Different Authorities, Delhi Metro is managed by DMRC, while Noida Metro is operated by NMRC—this integration bridges the gap between the two. One App, One Card in Development- A future upgrade will enable travel via a single smart card across both metro systems, replacing separate cards and tokens. Blue Line & Aqua Line Connectivity The Blue Line connects Delhi to Noida, while the Aqua Line serves various sectors within Noida—both now accessible with one ticket. Relief for Daily Commuters The initiative is expected to ease travel for thousands of daily passengers commuting between Delhi and Noida.

Because Delhi Metro and Noida Metro are run by distinct companies, passengers have, until now, required separate tokens or tickets for each metro. Noida Metro is operated by NMRC, whilst Delhi Metro is operated by DMRC. However, both of these metros will now use a single QR ticket moving forward. In other words, a single QR ticket can now be used to travel throughout the NCR.