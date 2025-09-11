Updated 11 September 2025 at 12:30 IST
Movies Releasing On OTT This Weekend: Saiyaara, Coolie, Materialists, Detective Ujjwalan, The Wrong Paris And More To Watch On Prime Video, Netflix, Jiohotstar
From Coolie and Materialists to Saiyaara, check out the complete list of movies releasing on OTT like Netflix, Jiohotstar, Prime Video this weekend.
Thursday is here, and so is our list of movies releasing this weekend on OTT platforms, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Jiohotstar and Zee5, among others. The list includes movies such as Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday’s blockbuster Saiyaara, Rajinikanth’s Coolie, Materialists, Detective Ujjwalan, The Wrong Paris and more.
Coolie
A mysterious man stands up to a corrupt syndicate that exploits and abuses the workers in a port town. The movie stars Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna, Shruti Hassan and more.
Release Date: September 11, 2025
Where to watch: Prime Video
Detective Ujjwalan
In the village of Plaachikkaavu, local detective Ujjwalan faces a deadly battle of wits against a mysterious figure, forcing him to use his skills to their fullest.
Release Date: September 12, 2025
Where to watch: Netflix
Saiyaara
Two artistic souls connect through music, finding harmony despite living in contrasting worlds. As their feelings grow, age and circumstances test their strong bond. The movie has become a blockbuster at the box office with newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.
Release Date: September 12, 2025
Where to watch: Netflix
Materialists
A young and ambitious matchmaker in New York City (Dakota Johnson) struggles to choose between the perfect match (Pedro Pascal) and her flawed ex (Chris Evans).
Release Date: September 13, 2025
Where to watch: Netflix
The Wrong Paris
Dawn believes she is joining a dating show in Paris, France, but ends up in Paris, Texas. She plans to leave, but sparks begin to fly with the cowboy bachelor. The film stars Miranda Cosgrove, Pierson Fode, and Frances Fisher.
Release Date: September 12, 2025
Where to watch: Netflix
The Ritual
Two priests, one struggling with his faith and the other facing a troubled past. And they must set aside their differences to carry out a dangerous exorcism.
Release Date: September 12, 2025
Where to watch: Lionsgate
