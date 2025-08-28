Good News ! Indian Travellers With Valid US Visas Can Now Travel To Argentina Without Hassle

New Delhi: The Argentine government has announced hassle free entry for Indian citizens having access to US tourist visa. Argentine President Javier Milei has extended a warm welcome to Indian passport holders possessing a US visa. This can be seen as a step towards enhancing bilateral ties and has called it a "wonderful news for both Argentina and India".

This means that now Indian US visa holders will not be required to apply separately for an Argentine visa.

Argentine Ambassador Mariano Caucino took to his social media account to share this announcement. His post on X read "The Argentine Government has eased entry into the country for Indian citizens with US visas. The resolution published in the Official Gazette allows Indian citizens with tourist visas to enter the United States without needing to apply for an Argentine visa."

This decision follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with President Javier Milei during his Argentina visit last month, where strategic cooperation talks were conducted on bilateral cooperation including tourism boost.

You need to fulfil the following conditions to gain the benefit of the scheme:

Indian passport holders travelling to Argentina must have a valid passport with a minimum expiry date of six months after their arrival in Argentina

They should hold an unexpired US tourist Visa such as B2 or B1/B2 tourist visa.

Travellers must have an access to health insurance

The visa should be only for tourism purpose and should not as work permit will be strictly prohibited

Proof of return flight booking and accommodation must be submitted at the immigration counter

Purpose of Partnership

It is a known fact that every year more than a million Indians visit US and contribute immensely by generating billions of dollars through economic and fiscal activities. On an average, Indian visitors spend $5,200 per person.

According to reports, the United States generated an estimated revenue of $13.3 billion in 2024 from Indian visitors. The Argentine government has decided to seize this opportunity and divert this tourist traffic towards its own country to boost their tourism market.