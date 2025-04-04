Good News! NHAI Six-Lane Elevated Corridor on Chennai-Bengaluru Highway to Curb Traffic

Chennai: Good news for commuters and long-distance travellers, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has come up with a six-lane elevated corridor on the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway (NH 44) in Ambur, Tirupattur district. This newly constructed corridor is set to revolutionise traffic management on one of the busiest stretches in the region, providing much-needed relief from congestion and improving road safety.

A Game-Changer for Traffic Flow

The 1.5-kilometre-long elevated corridor, built at a cost of ₹135 crore, stretches between the Rajiv Gandhi Statue and ORR Theatre in Ambur. This area has long been a traffic bottleneck and one of the most accident-prone zones in the district. The elevated structure is designed to streamline both local and long-distance traffic, ensuring smoother and safer travel for all.

Key Features of the Corridor

The main roadway spans 11 metres in width, with additional 8-metre-wide service roads on either side to accommodate two-wheelers, auto-rickshaws, and smaller vehicles. The corridor is equipped with modern safety features, including:

LED streetlights and high-mast lamps for better visibility.

Reflectors and warning signboards to enhance road safety.

Stormwater drains to prevent waterlogging during monsoons.

Enhanced Connectivity for Locals

To further improve connectivity, NHAI has constructed three vehicle underpasses at Vengili, Girisamudiram, and Minnur villages near Ambur. These underpasses, each 12 metres wide and 5.5 metres high, provide safe crossing options for local residents and are large enough to accommodate buses and trucks.

Impact on Daily Commutes

According to NHAI's traffic study, over 75,000 vehicles, primarily trucks and container lorries, use this stretch daily to travel between Chennai and Bengaluru. The elevated corridor is expected to reduce travel time significantly, ease congestion, and make the highway safer for everyone.

A Long-Awaited Relief

Originally sanctioned in 2011, the project faced several delays but has now been completed to the relief of commuters and residents alike. The corridor addresses a critical need for better infrastructure in the region, especially in accident-prone areas where crossing the highway was previously a risky endeavour.