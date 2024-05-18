Advertisement

Info: Google's Gemini Nano AI for Android users identifies fraud during calls, warning users to suspicious activity and improving security with on-device processing and opt-in privacy features included.

According to Google, ‘Thanks to Gemini Nano, @Android will warn you in the middle of a call as soon as it detects suspicious activity, like being asked for your social security number and bank info. Stay tuned for more news in the coming months.’

Google uses this opt-in feature which uses Gemini Nano, the processing happens right on your phone and stays private to you.

For instance, if someone purporting to be a bank representative requests critical information such as card PINs or passwords, the system will provide an immediate alarm.