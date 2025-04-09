Govt Introduces Next-Gen Aadhaar App with Face ID & QR Code: Here’s How It Works

In a move aimed at enhancing security and accessibility, the government has launched a next-generation Aadhaar app that introduces cutting-edge features like Face ID and QR code scanning for easier and more secure verification. This updated app is designed to provide a smoother experience for users while ensuring that their personal data is protected.

Key Features of the New Aadhaar App:

1. Face Recognition for Authentication: The new Aadhaar app allows users to authenticate their identity using Face ID. This biometric feature adds an extra layer of security, ensuring that only the rightful person can access or authenticate Aadhaar-related services.

2. QR Code Scanning: With the introduction of QR code scanning, users can now easily share their Aadhaar details for various services. The QR code generated will have all necessary information like name, address, and other details, making it quicker and more convenient to use the Aadhaar card for verification without the need to carry the physical card.

3. Seamless Digital Verification: The app aims to streamline the process of verifying Aadhaar details digitally for services like banking, mobile number registration, government services, and more. The introduction of Face ID and QR code makes the verification process both faster and more secure.

How the New Aadhaar App Works:

Here’s a simple step-by-step guide on how to use the next-gen Aadhaar app:

Step 1: Download the Aadhaar App

Head to the Google Play Store (for Android) or the Apple App Store (for iOS).

Search for the official “Aadhaar” app and click on the download button.

Step 2: Login and Register

Open the app and enter your Aadhaar number.

You will receive an OTP (One-Time Password) on your registered mobile number to complete the login process.

Step 3: Activate Face ID

Once logged in, go to the app settings and enable Face ID as your authentication method.

Follow the on-screen instructions to capture your face for verification. Ensure that you are in a well-lit area for accurate face recognition.

Step 4: Generate QR Code

To generate a QR code for easy sharing, navigate to the “Generate Aadhaar QR Code” section in the app.

This will generate a unique QR code linked to your Aadhaar details, which can be scanned by service providers for quick verification.

Step 5: Use the App for Verification

Whether for banking, mobile verification, or accessing government services, simply use the Face ID or scan your QR code when prompted to verify your identity.

The app will verify your details against the Aadhaar database, ensuring a secure transaction.

Benefits of the New Aadhaar App:

Enhanced Security: With Face ID and QR code scanning, the new Aadhaar app offers advanced security features that reduce the chances of fraud or identity theft.

Convenience: Users no longer need to carry physical copies of their Aadhaar card. The app makes it easy to use Aadhaar details digitally, anytime and anywhere.

Faster Processing: The app’s faster authentication process ensures quicker services for users across a variety of platforms, from government services to private sector services.