Ashwini Vaishnaw Launches New Aadhaar App with Strong Privacy Features; Everything You Need to Know

Ashwini Vaishnaw Launches New Aadhaar App; Everything You Need to Know | Image: X

New Delhi: Union Minister for Information and Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday launched the new Aadhaar app, designed to offer stronger privacy controls and complete digital functionality, eliminating the need for physical Aadhaar cards or photocopies.

The minister introduced the app in a video shared on X, explaining how it will revolutionize the way Aadhaar is used for identity verification.

The app, which is currently in its beta testing phase, allows users to verify and share their Aadhaar details securely and digitally, with Face ID authentication and full user consent.

“Now with just a tap, users can share only the necessary data, giving them complete control over their personal information,” the minister said in the video.

100% Digital and Secure Aadhaar Use

The new Aadhaar app has been developed to enhance security and privacy. Face ID-based authentication allows users to confirm their identity without having to hand over any documents.

Instead of showing or submitting physical copies of their Aadhaar, users can digitally verify themselves by scanning a QR code or using a compatible application.

No More Data Leaks

The app brings an end to the widespread practice of submitting photocopies of Aadhaar cards at hotel receptions, shops, or during travel. Users no longer have to worry about their Aadhaar data being misused, leaked, or tampered with, as the app allows information to be shared only with user permission.

Key Features of the New Aadhaar App: