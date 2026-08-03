Gurugram: Anhad Reality Brings Hope To Hundreds Of Homebuyers And Farmers Awaiting Revival Of Trinity Sky Palazzo Project

Anhad Realty and Anhad Minerario have entered into an agreement to acquire the entire shareholding of Fidato City Homes Pvt Ltd, the developer of the stalled Trinity Sky Palazzo project in Sector 88B, Gurugram.

The proposed acquisition, announced through a public notice, includes the transfer of complete ownership as well as responsibility for the project's obligations related to all rera customers and farmers/ landowners of the project The luxury residential development is valued at approximately ₹1,200 crore.

The Trinity Sky Palazzo project, which had secured all required licences and registrations from the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HRERA), was launched under the leadership of Mukund Mittal, son of Madhur Mittal, and Riddhi Mittal, daughter of Sumit Mittal. According to records available with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), Fidato City Homes Pvt Ltd owned the project, while Amit Sharma and Trinity Landspace Pvt Ltd—represented by shareholders Rajan Gupta and Anil Sharma—were listed among its shareholders and directors.

Despite an initial launch and sale of residential units, construction activity at the site came to a standstill. The prolonged delay left hundreds of homebuyers waiting for possession of their homes. At the same time, farmers who owned the land or held beneficiary rights associated with the project reportedly faced disputes arising from alleged non-payment of their dues.

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Sources familiar with the transaction said that discussions leading to the acquisition were held with Madhur Mittal, Sumit Mittal and Mukund Mittal, who represented the existing promoters of the company. Following extensive negotiations, Anhad Realty and Anhad Minerario agreed to purchase 100% of the equity in Fidato City Homes Pvt Ltd while also taking over all responsibilities related to the project, including commitments made to HRERA-registered homebuyers and landowners. Sources further stated that all commercial negotiations and final decisions regarding the acquisition were conducted through these representatives before the agreement was concluded.

Commenting on the development, on asking Mr. Sharma working since 40 years in Gurgaon real estate market worked with both Trinity infratech and now associated with Anhad Developer as channel sales said: the company's focus extends beyond purchasing the project. According to the spokesperson, the priority is to rebuild the trust of homebuyers, investors and landowners by restarting construction at the earliest opportunity and completing the development within the promised timelines.

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Mr. Sharma also emphasised the company's commitment to transparency, accountability and timely delivery, adding that every genuine homebuyer should receive possession of their home without unnecessary delays. Anhad Developers Group currently has a development pipeline worth nearly ₹7,000 crore across three major projects in the Delhi-NCR region. Anhad Minerario Pvt Ltd, which is participating as the co-acquiring partner. The company has achieved an annualised revenue CAGR of 18%, recorded a 10.4% year-on-year increase in EBITDA, and nearly doubled its book net worth with a growth of 99.84%. Meanwhile, Anhad Realty Pvt Ltd was incorporated under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs with CIN U68100DL2026PTC462783 to consolidate strategic regional acquisitions.