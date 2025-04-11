Gurugram to Vadodara in 10 Hours? Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Tunnel Slashes Travel Time

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, one of India's biggest infrastructure projects, is almost complete and promises to improve connectivity between the country’s capital, Delhi, and its financial hub, Mumbai. A key highlight of this expressway is a new tunnel near Kota in Rajasthan, which is expected to significantly reduce travel time between Gurugram and Vadodara.

Gurugram to Vadodara in Just 10 Hours

Right now, a road trip from Gurugram to Vadodara takes about 20 to 22 hours. But once the tunnel is open, this journey could be completed in just 10 to 12 hours. The tunnel has been strategically designed to make travel faster and more efficient.

Boost for Trade and Economy

The expressway is expected to give a big boost to trade and commerce by making transportation quicker and smoother. It will also improve access to important cities and towns, encouraging economic activity in the regions it passes through.

Gurugram to Vadodara Route:

The expressway will pass through five states Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra. It starts from Alipur village near Sohna, close to Gurugram, which serves as the entry point for vehicles coming from Delhi and the surrounding National Capital Region (NCR).

Focus on Environment and Safety

Special care has been taken to ensure that the construction of the tunnel near Kota does not harm the nearby Mukundra Tiger Reserve. The tunnel is built in a way that minimizes its impact on the environment and protects local wildlife, showing that the project balances development with conservation.

Project Scale and Features

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is expected to cost over ₹1 lakh crore. Initially built with eight lanes, it can be expanded to twelve lanes in the future to handle more traffic. The design allows vehicles to travel at speeds of up to 120 km/h, which will reduce the total travel time between Delhi and Mumbai to just 12 hours.

Economic and Social Benefits