sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi | Pahalgam Terror Attack | Pope Francis Funeral | Mahira Khan In Hot Water | Jeffrey Epstein |
Advertisement

Updated April 11th 2025, 10:02 IST

National Pet Day Plans? Check Out These Pet-Friendly Cafes in Delhi

Looking for ways to celebrate National Pet Day? Check out these top pet-friendly cafes in Delhi where you and your friend can enjoy a fun day out together.

Reported by: Navya Dubey
Follow: Google News Icon
National Pet Day
National Pet Day 2025 | Image: X

National Pet Day 2025: National Pet Day is a special time to celebrate the love, joy, and happiness that pets bring into our lives. While many pet lovers show their appreciation every day, this day is all about giving extra hugs, treats, and love to our furry, feathery, or scaly friends. It also reminds us of the importance of adopting pets and helping animals in shelters find loving homes.

National Pet Day 2024: Date, History, Significance, and Ways To Celebrate

Whether you already have a pet or are thinking of adopting one, there are many fun ways to celebrate National Pet Day.

If you’re in Delhi and want to step out with your pet, here are some of the best pet-friendly cafes:

The Palette – Chhatarpur  

Menu of The Palette, Chhatarpur, New Delhi | April, 2025 | Save 3%

Fusion of Mexican and Lebanese food, plus pet-friendly treats like carrot and peanut butter cake and pet mocktails.  

Location: 87, Dhan Mill Compound, 100 Feet Road

Diggin – Chanakyapuri  

Diggin Outlets: Check Diggin locations online in Sector 12, Noida

Known for its green outdoor seating and Italian menu. A beautiful place for pets to relax while owners enjoy delicious food.  

Location: 10, Santushti Shopping Complex, Race Course Road

Barks & Meows – Gurugram  

A full pet paradise with a swimming pool, playground, and pet menu made from fresh ingredients. Great for playdates or pet birthdays.  

Location: Gwal Pahari, Sector 2, Gurugram

Blue Tokai – Hauz Khas  

Menu of Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters, Sector 50, Noida | March, 2025

Famous for coffee and pet-friendly vibes. Pets get tasty treats while owners sip lattes and enjoy pastries.  

Location: 15A, Block A, Hauz Khas

Cafe Dori – Chhatarpur  

Chic cafe with a peaceful outdoor area for pets. Offers special cakes and mocktails made just for animals.  

Location: Dhan Mill Compound, SSN Marg

Read Also: Secret Behind Alia Bhatt's Glowing Skin REVEALED! Follow Actress' Easy Daily Routine

Throttle Shrottle – Gurugram  

A biker-themed café with a menu for pets and humans. They even host pet birthday parties!  

Location: Khasra 48/2/1, Gwal Pahari

Quick Brown Fox Coffee Roasters – Chhatarpur  

This New Coffee Roastery In Chattarpur Will Become Your New Book-Reading Haven

Spacious and relaxed café, perfect for enjoying coffee with your four-legged friend.  

Location: 23A, Dhan Mill Compound

So this National Pet Day, treat your pet to a day out at one of these amazing cafes — because they deserve it.

Published April 11th 2025, 10:02 IST