National Pet Day Plans? Check Out These Pet-Friendly Cafes in Delhi

Updated April 11th 2025, 10:02 IST
National Pet Day 2025: National Pet Day is a special time to celebrate the love, joy, and happiness that pets bring into our lives. While many pet lovers show their appreciation every day, this day is all about giving extra hugs, treats, and love to our furry, feathery, or scaly friends. It also reminds us of the importance of adopting pets and helping animals in shelters find loving homes.
Whether you already have a pet or are thinking of adopting one, there are many fun ways to celebrate National Pet Day.
The Palette – Chhatarpur
Fusion of Mexican and Lebanese food, plus pet-friendly treats like carrot and peanut butter cake and pet mocktails.
Location: 87, Dhan Mill Compound, 100 Feet Road
Diggin – Chanakyapuri
Known for its green outdoor seating and Italian menu. A beautiful place for pets to relax while owners enjoy delicious food.
Location: 10, Santushti Shopping Complex, Race Course Road
Barks & Meows – Gurugram
A full pet paradise with a swimming pool, playground, and pet menu made from fresh ingredients. Great for playdates or pet birthdays.
Location: Gwal Pahari, Sector 2, Gurugram
Blue Tokai – Hauz Khas
Famous for coffee and pet-friendly vibes. Pets get tasty treats while owners sip lattes and enjoy pastries.
Location: 15A, Block A, Hauz Khas
Cafe Dori – Chhatarpur
Chic cafe with a peaceful outdoor area for pets. Offers special cakes and mocktails made just for animals.
Location: Dhan Mill Compound, SSN Marg
Throttle Shrottle – Gurugram
A biker-themed café with a menu for pets and humans. They even host pet birthday parties!
Location: Khasra 48/2/1, Gwal Pahari
Quick Brown Fox Coffee Roasters – Chhatarpur
Spacious and relaxed café, perfect for enjoying coffee with your four-legged friend.
Location: 23A, Dhan Mill Compound
So this National Pet Day, treat your pet to a day out at one of these amazing cafes — because they deserve it.
