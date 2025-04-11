National Pet Day Plans? Check Out These Pet-Friendly Cafes in Delhi

National Pet Day 2025: National Pet Day is a special time to celebrate the love, joy, and happiness that pets bring into our lives. While many pet lovers show their appreciation every day, this day is all about giving extra hugs, treats, and love to our furry, feathery, or scaly friends. It also reminds us of the importance of adopting pets and helping animals in shelters find loving homes.

Whether you already have a pet or are thinking of adopting one, there are many fun ways to celebrate National Pet Day.

If you’re in Delhi and want to step out with your pet, here are some of the best pet-friendly cafes:

The Palette – Chhatarpur

Fusion of Mexican and Lebanese food, plus pet-friendly treats like carrot and peanut butter cake and pet mocktails.

Location: 87, Dhan Mill Compound, 100 Feet Road

Diggin – Chanakyapuri

Known for its green outdoor seating and Italian menu. A beautiful place for pets to relax while owners enjoy delicious food.

Location: 10, Santushti Shopping Complex, Race Course Road

Barks & Meows – Gurugram

A full pet paradise with a swimming pool, playground, and pet menu made from fresh ingredients. Great for playdates or pet birthdays.

Location: Gwal Pahari, Sector 2, Gurugram

Blue Tokai – Hauz Khas

Famous for coffee and pet-friendly vibes. Pets get tasty treats while owners sip lattes and enjoy pastries.

Location: 15A, Block A, Hauz Khas

Cafe Dori – Chhatarpur

Chic cafe with a peaceful outdoor area for pets. Offers special cakes and mocktails made just for animals.

Location: Dhan Mill Compound, SSN Marg

Throttle Shrottle – Gurugram

A biker-themed café with a menu for pets and humans. They even host pet birthday parties!

Location: Khasra 48/2/1, Gwal Pahari

Quick Brown Fox Coffee Roasters – Chhatarpur

Spacious and relaxed café, perfect for enjoying coffee with your four-legged friend.

Location: 23A, Dhan Mill Compound