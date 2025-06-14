Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Utility News /
  • Happy Fathers Day 2025: Wishes, Messages, Images, Greetings, Status And Quotes

Updated 14 June 2025 at 13:35 IST

Happy Fathers Day 2025: Wishes, Messages, Images, Greetings, Status And Quotes

Happy Fathers Day: Celebrate Father's Day 2025 with heartfelt messages to show your love, appreciation, and gratitude for your dad. Perfect for cards, texts, and social posts.

Reported by: Utsavi Pandey
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
Happy Father’s Day 2025: Heartfelt Wishes, Messages, Quotes & Images to Make Your Dad Smile
Happy Father’s Day 2025: Heartfelt Wishes, Messages, Quotes & Images to Make Your Dad Smile | Image: Shutterstock

Happy Father’s Day 2025: It's time to celebrate and honor your fathers for their unconditional love. Discover heartfelt wishes, messages, images, WhatsApp status updates, quotes, and unique gift ideas to make your dad feel truly special this year.

The day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June in many countries and will fall on June 15 this year. Kids worldwide take this opportunity to express gratitude to their fathers for the pivotal role they play in their lives in nurturing and guiding them.

Let's celebrate this special bond between a father and his children and see some amazing ways to brighten up your Father's Day: 

Messages That'll Make Your Dad's Face Go Tomato 

Free Father'S Day Father'S Day Card illustration and picture
Image: Pixabay
  • Thank you for all the little things you do and the big ones too. I appreciate you more than words can express.
  • If I could I would choose you as my dad in every lifetime. Happy Father's Day Dad!
  • You are the first number I dial when I am anxious, I don't think that bond can ever fade. Love you.
  • Kudos to the only man who can handle my short-temperedness with ease. Happy Father's Day Dad!
  • The confidence I have that I'll always have you backing me up is incomparable to any other comfort in the world. Couldn't have asked for a better dad.
  • Thank you for always making me laugh after a long day. Love you!
  • As time goes on, our relationship only gets stronger and stronger. Thanks for being an amazing example. Love you, Dad!
  • No matter how old someone gets, they never stop needing their father (especially if they have a dad like you).
  • The older I get, the more I realize how important it is to have a dad like you.
  • The fact that I speak my mind much more in front of you than in front of my friends, just proves how amazing you are. 

Father's Day 2025: Quotes

Free Vector fathers day illustration
How much were you scolded while learning how to ride a bicycle? Image: Freepik
  • "A father is the one friend upon whom we can always rely.” —Emile Gaboriau
  • "I love my father as the stars—he's a bright shining example and a happy twinkling in my heart." —Terri Guillemets
  • “It is a wise father that knows his own child.” —William Shakespeare
  • "A father is the one friend upon whom we can always rely.” —Emile Gaboriau
  • “My father didn’t tell me how to live. He lived and let me watch him do it.” ―Clarence Budington Kelland
  • “The older I get, the smarter my father seems to get.” —Tim Russert
  • “Remember: What dad really wants is a nap. Really.” —Dave Barry
  • “By the time a man realizes that maybe his father was right, he usually has a son who thinks he’s wrong.” —Charles Wadsworth
  • "The heart of a father is the masterpiece of nature.” — Antoine François Prévost.
  • “Any man can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a dad.” — Anne Geddes.

Unique Gifts For This Father's Day

An insulated lunch cooler 

Bag for lunch on a white background. Lunch bag isolated on white background. Convenient for office, school, university or travel. lunch cooler bag stock pictures, royalty-free photos & images

A fancy perfume

Man Spaying Perfume on Dark Background Man Spaying Perfume on Dark Background male perfume stock pictures, royalty-free photos & images

Tie pins or fancy cuff links 

Accessories Man's style, dressing, suit, shirt, glasses tie pins and cuff links stock pictures, royalty-free photos & images
Handmade gifts like cards, pots, ashtrays, etc. 

Little asian girl giving Father's Day gift to her father Little asian girl giving Father's Day gift to her father handmade father's day gifts stock pictures, royalty-free photos & images
Bluetooth speaker 

Portable Bluetooth Speaker An awesome portable wireless bluetooth speaker for music lovers. Shot is taken on a black surface. bluetooth speaker stock pictures, royalty-free photos & images
Scented candles

Burning candles and reed air freshener on table indoors. Cosy atmosphere Burning candles and reed air freshener on table indoors. Cosy atmosphere scented candles stock pictures, royalty-free photos & images 

Also read: 5 Things To Try This Father's Day Instead Of The Usual Gift Giving

Published 14 June 2025 at 12:46 IST