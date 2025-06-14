Happy Fathers Day 2025: Wishes, Messages, Images, Greetings, Status And Quotes

Happy Father’s Day 2025: It's time to celebrate and honor your fathers for their unconditional love. Discover heartfelt wishes, messages, images, WhatsApp status updates, quotes, and unique gift ideas to make your dad feel truly special this year.

The day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June in many countries and will fall on June 15 this year. Kids worldwide take this opportunity to express gratitude to their fathers for the pivotal role they play in their lives in nurturing and guiding them.