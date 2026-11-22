London: History was made at the UK Parliament this Diwali as speakers delivered the first-ever talks on the symbolism and sacred stories of Surya Bhagavan, Randal Maa, Brahma Dev and Gayatri Maa during the annual Diwali celebrations in the House of Commons.

The landmark evening, hosted in two fully packed rooms by Padma Shri Bob Blackman MP and Gagan Mohindra MP, and attended by Louie French MP, marked 11 years of Blackman hosting discourses on Hindu scriptures by Dhruv Chhatralia BEM. Speakers Dhruv Chhatralia BEM, Lakshmi Kaul, Anusha Sareen and Shuchishmita Maitra held the audience spellbound for two hours with insights drawn from ancient texts.

The proceedings opened with Chhatralia expressing gratitude to the hosts. Gagan Mohindra MP addressed the gathering on the importance of Hindu deities as embodiments of ideals and qualities for human aspiration. Louie French MP highlighted the role of spiritual teachings in building cultural bridges. Chhatralia presented books by Padma Bhushan Dr David Frawley—The Yoga of Herbs to Blackman and The Wisdom of the Ancient Seers: Mantras of the Rig Veda to French.

Chhatralia began with a powerful recital of Hindu prayers before explaining Surya as one of the five principal deities of Hinduism—alongside Ganesha, Shakti, Shiva and Vishnu—corresponding to the five elements and cosmic roles of creation, preservation, dissolution, protection and blessing. He described Surya as the original source of all light and the ultimate inspirer: the Sun rises daily without fail, prompting nature and humanity into action, embodying regularity that devotees are called to emulate. “The holiday named Sunday is after the Sun, yet the Sun never takes holidays,” he noted.

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Lakshmi Kaul delivered a pioneering talk on the importance of offering arghya to Surya Bhagavan. She detailed the traditional morning ritual using a copper kalasha filled with water, kumkum, flowers and rice, while chanting the twelve names of Surya, and linked the practice to abundance through the Mahabharata story of the Pandavas and the Akshayapatra. Citing the Chandogya Upanishad, she explained Surya as the nurturer of life, food and prana.

Shuchishmita Maitra explored connections between great avatars and the Sun: Shree Rama of the solar dynasty and the power of the Aditya Hridaya Stotra, and Shree Krishna as Yogeshwara who taught yoga to the solar lineage. She outlined the 12 Adityas and how Vedic mantras reside in the Sun’s rays, with Surya as the Self of all.

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Chhatralia then narrated the story and symbolism of Randal Maa (Sangna Maa), portraying her as the embodiment of solar radiance, devotion and divine protection. He described the dynamic between Surya (Atman), Sangna (mind and body) and Chhaya (ego/shadow), with Randal Maa representing perfected balance, empowerment and self-realisation. Anusha Sareen illuminated the ancient Randal Lota ritual—invoking the goddess into adorned vessels representing both Sangna and Chhaya—performed at auspicious occasions. The audience then sang the Randal Maa Garba “Ghor Andhari Re” for the first time in the UK Parliament, filling the chambers with devotion and joy.

Turning to Brahma Dev, Chhatralia explained the creator deity’s four faces as the four Vedas, his hands representing ego, consciousness, mind and intellect, and his symbols—the lotus, water pot, scriptures and rosary—signifying creation, wisdom and the cycle of time. His vehicle, the swan, separates milk from water, symbolising discrimination.

On Gayatri Maa, described in the Shankha Smriti as mother of the Vedas and destroyer of sin, Chhatralia spoke of her power to remove the three tapas, bestow the four purusharthas, dissolve the knots of ignorance, purify the mind, grant siddhis and ultimately liberate. He shared the significance of the Gayatri Mahamantra—its 24 syllables corresponding to the hours of the day—and the story of Vidyaranya Swami. The mantra was then recited collectively by all present, another historic first in the House of Commons, elevating the atmosphere.

The event sold out within 24 hours of announcement, generating a waiting list of 900. Organisers thanked volunteers Minaxi Pattni, Reema Jadeja, Vishal Mishra and photographer Dilip Ladwa. With the blessings of the deities, the evening was hailed as a Maha Gnyan Yagna that purified the monumental chambers of Parliament.