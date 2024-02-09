English
Updated February 8th, 2024 at 21:01 IST

Horrific Video Of 8-Year-Old Boy Being Crushed By A Truck Has Gone Viral | WATCH

A big truck caused the accident, and it was filmed and shared on social media.

Navya Dubey
This video crosses million views on social media.
This video crosses million views on social media. | Image:X
Hyderabad:  A tragic incident unfolded near the IG Statue at Old Alwal in Hyderabad, where an old boy lost her life in a devastating road accident. The boy and his mother were walking when they were struck by a lorry near the Nallakunta flyover. Despite the mother sustaining injuries and managing to escape, the young boy was tragically run over by the wheels of the lorry.  

The heart-wrenching incident was captured and shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), showcasing the tragic moment when both the boy and his mother were struck by a moving truck. A video capturing the heartbreaking scene has been made available for viewing.

You can watch the video by clicking the link provided below: 

 Numerous social media users responded to the post, expressing their demand for justice for both the mother and son involved in the tragic incident. 

Published February 8th, 2024 at 21:01 IST

