Hyderabad: A tragic incident unfolded near the IG Statue at Old Alwal in Hyderabad, where an old boy lost her life in a devastating road accident. The boy and his mother were walking when they were struck by a lorry near the Nallakunta flyover. Despite the mother sustaining injuries and managing to escape, the young boy was tragically run over by the wheels of the lorry.

The heart-wrenching incident was captured and shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), showcasing the tragic moment when both the boy and his mother were struck by a moving truck. A video capturing the heartbreaking scene has been made available for viewing.

You can watch the video by clicking the link provided below:

Horrific: An 8-yr old boy run over by a DCM lorry, which was parked in negligent manner, without applying the #handbrake & suddenly moved forward and crushed him, who was walking with her mother on road side near IG Statue at Old #Alwal in #Hyderabad .#RoadSafety #RoadAccident pic.twitter.com/uwa2XlRpLX — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) February 8, 2024

Numerous social media users responded to the post, expressing their demand for justice for both the mother and son involved in the tragic incident.