Updated February 8th, 2024 at 21:01 IST
Horrific Video Of 8-Year-Old Boy Being Crushed By A Truck Has Gone Viral | WATCH
A big truck caused the accident, and it was filmed and shared on social media.
Hyderabad: A tragic incident unfolded near the IG Statue at Old Alwal in Hyderabad, where an old boy lost her life in a devastating road accident. The boy and his mother were walking when they were struck by a lorry near the Nallakunta flyover. Despite the mother sustaining injuries and managing to escape, the young boy was tragically run over by the wheels of the lorry.
The heart-wrenching incident was captured and shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), showcasing the tragic moment when both the boy and his mother were struck by a moving truck. A video capturing the heartbreaking scene has been made available for viewing.
You can watch the video by clicking the link provided below:
Numerous social media users responded to the post, expressing their demand for justice for both the mother and son involved in the tragic incident.
Published February 8th, 2024 at 21:01 IST
