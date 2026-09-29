How Indian Social Platform Separates Risk Detection From Decisions: VDL Flags, Grievance Wings Decide With Appeals

New Delhi: Flagging harmful content and reconsidering a mistaken restriction are different responsibilities. Indian platform ZKTOR says its safety design covers both complainants and users challenging decisions, placing human review and appeals behind automated risk detection.

Developer Softa Technologies separates detection from decisions. VDL identifies sexual-content, impersonation and child-safety risks. General Grievance and Women and Children Wings handle local-language review with restricted evidence access, reasons, notifications and appeals. Founder and CEO Sunil Kumar Singh says both wings are established in India, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Softa says case evidence stays outside advertising, and campaign staff cannot decide complaints through their commercial role.

The supplied materials describe procedures, not independently measured safety outcomes or complaint-response performance. For women and creators, the proposed protection includes a way to challenge the platform itself, as well as reporting another user's conduct. Softa's women-first controls separate public work, friends-only sharing and private material, with choices over comments and resharing. No URL Media Architecture replaces reusable public links to protected photographs and videos with audience-controlled delivery, targeting scraping, impersonation and deepfake abuse. Recipients can still take screenshots, record screens or use another camera. Children appearing in adults' posts are included even without accounts. Singh reported over one million users during ten months of mass public beta in the four countries. The company total is not daily active use. Bhutan and the Maldives were separate beta markets. Singh links Gen Z interest to privacy and control, without age data.

The service organises Local Digital Worlds around chosen districts, languages and communities, connecting rural and diaspora audiences without movement tracking. Publishing ranges from status updates, posts, news and pages to short clips and long-form channels; community and private contact use clubs, buddy connections, messaging, and individual or group voice and video calls. Natural feeds exclude behavioural ranking under Softa's zero behavioural tracking and no-pushed-algorithm model, rather than dispensing with every algorithm.The company calls its default collection and access limits Privacy and Data Safety by Design. Multilayer device-to-device encryption, rotating keys and Zero Knowledge Server Architecture restrict operator access, it says. One-time passwords authenticate accounts; operational records remain separate. Shared software works with country-specific clusters, encryption boundaries, keys, access controls, in-country backups and disaster recovery. Cross-border contact need not pool national datasets. References to India's DPDP and the EU's GDPR concern support for applicable obligations, not certification.

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AI assistance and information search have separate roles. HOLA AI offers multilingual task support; KHOZU provides inspectable sources, updates and visible corrections, without profiling searchers or exposing private media. KHOZU and SNDESH were introduced at the briefing. SNDESH combines end-to-end encryption, per-message keys and rotating server protection, with standalone development ongoing. EZOWM supports commerce and ZWATO administration. Softa says permissions prevent conversations, searches and purchases becoming advertising profiles, and keep private messages outside feed ranking.

ZHAN contextual advertising matches subject, language and locality, with agencies supplying campaigns, translation and merchant support. Creator terms assign 70% of applicable content-attributable income, not all ad payments or company revenue; earnings are not guaranteed. Five-year plans cover teams in over 200 Indian districts, more than 5,000 employment opportunities and hundreds of thousands of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in smaller tier 2-5 cities, alongside creative, community and language work involving local bodies, educational institutions and civil society.

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Softa lists Indian main operations, research headquarters in Finland, a Chicago research and gateway office and regional offices in Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Singh, an Indian-origin Finnish citizen from Aurangabad, Bihar, links twelve years of rural research and over two decades in Finland to ZKTOR's development entirely in India by Indians. He reports no government grants, Finnish or EU funding, external venture capital or business-house backing. Frugal engineering and software reuse aim to contain costs. Digital freedom and dignity include challenging restrictions, not only permission to post.