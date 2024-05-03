Advertisement

Info: The Vande Bharat Express train's arrival in India has significantly shortened travel times. Currently, the Vande Bharat Express train operates in numerous cities throughout various states in the nation.

Vande Bharat Express trains are growing more and more popular in the nation, despite having somewhat higher prices than regular trains due to their shorter journey times.

Launched in 2019, the Vande Bharat Express has 18 trains that have revolutionised the Indian Railways ecosystem.

In India there are currently 82 Vande Bharat Express trains operating around the nation, and many more are scheduled to arrive soon. Indian Railways is planning to introduce sleeping coaches on the Vande Bharat Express and Vande Bharat Metro, in light of the success of these trains.

image: ANI

Vande Metro:

In reference to the Vande Metro, it is a short-distance version of the Vande Bharat Express train. The primary goal of Vande Metro's introduction is to facilitate travel in the nation's suburban areas. Indian Railways aims to provide customers with a quick and shuttle-like service at a reasonable cost with Vande Metro.

This network will enable both intra-city and inter-city travel between 124 cities at a distance of roughly 100–250 kilometres.

The Vande Metro trial run is scheduled to begin in July 2024, following which launch preparations will be conducted.

