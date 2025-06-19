IMD Issues Thunderstorm Alerts in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu for Next 72 Hours



The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported that the southwest monsoon, which brings the majority of India’s annual rainfall, has made further progress. Isolated places in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry & Karaikal are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next 48–72 hours.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (40–50 km/h) are also expected, particularly in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Hot and humid conditions are expected at isolated places in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, particularly during daytime hours, adding to the overall discomfort.

Most Affected Areas

Among the worst-hit areas are the coastal and ghat regions of Karnataka, particularly in districts like Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, and Chikkamagaluru, which have recorded heavy to very heavy rainfall. Waterlogging, traffic disruption, and minor landslides have been reported in some parts of these regions.

The Konkan and Goa belt, though part of the western coastline, also falls under this monsoonal impact zone and has witnessed continuous downpours.

Weather Condition in Other Parts of India

While South India is experiencing a mix of rain, thunderstorms, and hot and humid conditions, other parts of the country are dealing with more intense and widespread weather disturbances. Regions in the east, northeast, and central India are witnessing everything from extremely heavy rainfall and thundersqualls to dust storms and dry heat.

States like Jharkhand and parts of the northeast are under alerts for extremely heavy rainfall, while areas in central India, particularly Madhya Pradesh, are experiencing damaging winds and frequent thunderstorms.