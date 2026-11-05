India-Based AI Production Powers Prodigi Connect’s Animation Partnership with Indonesia’s Lokanima

Jakarta: Prodigi Connect, a Dubai-headquartered AI video production company with production operations in India, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Lokanima, the creative venture of Indonesia's Singhasari Special Economic Zone, to develop animated content based on Fun Cican, an established Indonesian children's entertainment property.

The partnership marks a cross-border collaboration that brings together India-based AI-native production capabilities and Indonesia's local creative talent to explore new possibilities for character-led animated content.

The announcement follows an earlier attempt to develop Fun Cican into animated content that was discontinued because conventional animation production proved too expensive and time-consuming to sustain. With the new AI-native production approach, Prodigi Connect has already produced an approximately one-minute animation sequence, providing a first demonstration of the project's development.

Making Previously Challenging Animation Projects Viable

Fun Cican is an Indonesian children's entertainment property built around music and characters that have been familiar to local audiences for approximately a decade.

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While the property has an established identity, the economics of conventional animation previously created challenges in bringing its characters to screen.

The collaboration seeks to address these production barriers by combining AI-enabled workflows with creative direction, performance, storytelling and quality control.

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Speaking about the project, Lijo Ittoop, Founder, Prodigi Connect, said:

"Somebody tried to animate this character once and had to stop, because it cost too much and took too long. That maths has changed."

Under the MoU, Prodigi Connect will contribute its AI-native production pipeline, workflow methodology and quality standards. Lokanima will provide the intellectual property relationship, local creative direction and access to Indonesian production talent.

The production model is designed around collaboration with Indonesian creative teams, combining local cultural understanding with technology-led production expertise.

Taking India-Based AI Production Expertise to International Markets

Established in 2018 as a creative agency, Prodigi Connect transitioned into AI-native production in 2024 and now delivers brand, advertising and content campaigns across more than 20 countries.

The company works across live-action production, animation, CGI and product visualisation, applying AI-enabled production methods to commercial storytelling.

The Lokanima collaboration represents an extension of these capabilities into international character-based intellectual property development, while brand and campaign production remains Prodigi Connect's core business.

For the company, character animation also presents a demanding test of AI production workflows, requiring consistent character appearance, performance, visual continuity and synchronised dialogue across scenes and languages.

Ittoop added: "AI has not replaced the creative decisions. It has removed the reason those decisions were unaffordable."

The partnership highlights an emerging opportunity for Indian production teams to participate in international creative projects through capabilities that extend beyond conventional production outsourcing.

Strengthening India–Indonesia Creative Collaboration

The MoU was signed on 24 October 2026, during a bilateral India–Indonesia creative economy launch in Jakarta.

The event was officially opened by Airlangga Hartarto, Indonesia's Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, with remarks from Teuku Riefky Harsya, Minister of Creative Economy. The Indian Embassy was represented by Bijay Selvaraj, Deputy Chief of Mission.

The collaboration reflects growing opportunities for cross-border cooperation in creative technology, digital production and locally rooted entertainment content.