Looking to Buy a Plot in Agra? ADA’s Atalpuram Township Opens Doors for All Income Groups — Here’s How to Apply

ADA Atalpuram Township: The Agra Development Authority (ADA) has exciting news for future homeowners seeking plots in Agra. The ADA has initiated the purchase of plots in the new township of Atalpuram.

Atalpuram Township serves as a flagship smart residential development project by the ADA. The allotment of plots will take place through an open lottery system. To ensure a smooth process without long lines or chaos, the ADA has organized the application procedure in advance, which will be conducted solely through an online public interest portal.

Atalpuram Township Preparations To Be Completed Soon

The scheme is accessible to all income brackets. ADA Vice President M. Arunmoli stated that the brochure for the township has been sent for printing. All preparations will be completed within the next 10 days. The application process will be initiated as soon as the government decides on a launch date.

Three Categories To Be Put Up For Sale

The first phase of the new township, 'Atalpuram,' has officially begun and will cover a total of 138 hectares of land in the Kakua and Bhandai areas along the Gwalior Highway.

On Monday, the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA) issued the registration certificate for this phase. VP Arunmoli announced that the first phase will involve the development of three sectors across 46 hectares, offering a total of 637 plots designed for low-income groups (LIG), middle-income groups (MIG), and high-income groups (HIG), which will be put up for sale.

What is the Application Process?

Applicants must apply through the Janhit Portal. A mandatory non-refundable fee of ₹1,100 will be charged along with the application.

Applicants from reserved categories, including Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Classes, Ex-Servicemen, MP-MLAs, government employees over 50 years of age, senior citizens over 60 years of age, and persons with disabilities (Divyang), can secure a plot by depositing 5% of the plot value.

In contrast, applicants from the general category will need to deposit 10% of the plot value as a security amount.