Indian Railways Update: Tatkal Ticket Prices to Rise from July 1; Aadhaar Now Mandatory for Bookings

Indian Railways Announces Fare Hike for Tatkal Ticket Bookings Starting July 1, 2025; Here's What You Need Indian Railways has confirmed a minor increase in passenger train fares, marking the first fare hike in several years. This increase will take effect from July 1, 2025. According to sources, the fare for non-AC Mail/Express trains will rise by 1 paise per kilometre, while AC class fares will see a 2 paise per kilometre hike.

In addition to the fare hike, the Indian Railways is introducing Aadhaar authentication for booking Tatkal tickets. Starting from July 1, 2025, all Tatkal ticket bookings will require passengers to authenticate their identity using Aadhaar. This measure is aimed at ensuring that the benefits of the Tatkal scheme reach the common public.

As per the official notice from the Railway Ministry, Tatkal tickets will only be available for booking through the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website or app by Aadhaar-authenticated users.

Further changes will be implemented from July 15, 2025, when passengers will be required to complete an additional step: Aadhaar-based OTP authentication during Tatkal bookings. This new requirement is expected to enhance the security and transparency of the reservation system.

The new guidelines also impose restrictions on Tatkal ticket bookings for authorised agents. These agents will now be prohibited from booking first-day Tatkal tickets during the initial half-hour reservation window. The restriction applies to:

AC class bookings: between 10:00 am and 10:30 am

Non-AC class bookings: between 11:00 am and 11:30 am

Indian Railways has instructed the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) and IRCTC to update their systems and communicate these changes to all railway zones to ensure smooth implementation. This move is designed to streamline the Tatkal ticket booking process for passengers and prevent misuse.