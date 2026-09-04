India’s BRICS Chairship to Host $1 Trillion Global Sovereign Capital Summit in New Delhi

New Delhi: As India chairs the 18th BRICS Summit under the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability,” the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute (SWFI) will convene the inaugural iBRICS Summit 2026 on September 12–13 at The Oberoi in New Delhi. The gathering is expected to bring together more than 500 institutional investors, finance ministers, and business leaders representing sovereign wealth funds, public pension funds, and major Gulf and BRICS family offices that collectively manage approximately US$1 trillion in assets.

The two-day event aims to create direct connections between sovereign capital and investable projects in infrastructure, energy transition, critical minerals, technology, and digital capacity across the expanded BRICS membership and partner countries. Organizers say the timing is deliberate: BRICS economies face shifting trade patterns, higher U.S. tariff pressures, and elevated costs associated with traditional dollar-clearing systems.

Lakshmi Narayanan, Chairman of SWFI and Lead Co-Chair of iBRICS, described the summit as a practical response to these pressures. “For twenty years, cross-border investments within BRICS were discussed politically and executed bilaterally through outside intermediaries. With tariffs and sanctions stressing traditional corridors, funds and ministries need direct access to allocate capital differently. We are providing that dedicated venue alongside the Leaders’ Summit,” Narayanan said.

The program is structured for results. Day 1 will feature a closed-door roundtable of 250 principals focused on mapping non-dollar settlement corridors and setting capital deployment targets. Participants will also formally sign The Sovereign Capital Compact, a public commitment to cross-border funding for priority projects. Day 2 will shift to pre-matched bilateral deal tables and specialized sector roundtables designed to move discussions into concrete transactions.

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A major focus will be modernizing the bloc’s financial infrastructure. Following confirmation by Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra of a BRICS payments task force, sessions will examine practical steps to link national fast-payment systems such as India’s UPI and Brazil’s Pix, as well as interoperability between central bank digital currencies.

Dushyant Khanna, Co-Chair of iBRICS New Delhi 2026, stressed the gap the summit seeks to close.

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“BRICS countries hold a massive share of world reserves and are building the rails to move capital independently. The missing link has been matching that capital directly with bankable projects. September 12 is where project owners and global allocators sit down to make that match,” Khanna said.

The open plenary, a panel on BRICS Pay, and the signing of The Sovereign Capital Compact on September 12 will be accessible to accredited media. Bilateral discussions continue through September 13.

iBRICS is the new annual sovereign investment and deal-making platform organized by SWFI on the sidelines of the BRICS Leaders’ Summit. The New Delhi edition marks its launch. Thirty-two days later, SWFI will host I-20 Investment Week in Dallas during the United States’ G20 presidency year.