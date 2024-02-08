English
Updated January 9th, 2024 at 18:23 IST

International Choreographer's Day 2024: Top 5 Best Cheographer Across The Globe

On this International Choreographer's Day 2024, here are the top best cheographer from all over the world.

Navya Dubey
International Choreographer's Day 2024
International Choreographer's Day 2024: best cheographer across the globe | Image:Unsplash
International Choreographer’s Day is celebrated annually on 9th January in honor of the pre-historic artistic manifestations that made this art form, dance, come to life. People have been moving to rhythms since and when music was introduced. It was choreographers who evolved over time and paved the way by planning, creating and often teaching many others. This day offers a chance to pay attention to and give credit to all those choreographers who created dance techniques for many years.  

History of the International Choreographer's Day:

The earliest historical evidence can be traced back to the middle of the 20th century when George Balanchin contributed to Broadway’s “On your toes”. In 1950, the term  

“Choreographer” became well known to people and was formally included in the American English dictionaries for the first time. Influential artists such as Marius Petipa and Martha Graham helped in developing dance into a dynamic art form by showcasing their choreographic vision to the world. The day is celebrated in their honor and promotes awareness of the diverse art forms that inspire people across social and cultural boundaries.  

Top 5 best choreographers all over the world:

George Balanchine   

The foremost contemporary choreographer and styled as “the father of American ballet”, George Balanchine extended the traditions of classical ballet and brought this dance form to life. His choreography remains prevalent today and the school of American ballet still refer to his dancing techniques. His style and vision continue to be an inspiration to many young generations of choreographers.  

Martha Graham   

Her style, her dancing and the Graham technique, Martha Graham, remodeled the American dance and has been taught for over seventy years. She created more than 150 ballets and gave modern dance a new depth. She continues to be an influential American modern dancer, inspiring many generations of choreographers.  

Marius Pepita   

Known for his contributions at St. Petersburg Imperial theaters, Marius Pepita has been one of the most influential ballet masters and choreographers in the long career of ballet. His choreography forms the basis of The Royal Ballet’s productions of the famous Swan Lake, Nutcracker and Sleeping Beauty, among many others.  

Katherine Dunham   

Katherine Dunham was an American dancer and choreographer who directed the famous Katherine Dunham Dance Company for several years and developed the Dunham techniques that continue to be a part of today’s modern dance.  

Alvin Ailey   

An American dancer, director and choreographer, Alvin Ailey, founded the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre and is known for modern dance and ballet, among many others, whose choreographic masterpieces continue to inspire many. 

 

Published January 9th, 2024 at 18:23 IST

