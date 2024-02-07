English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated January 19th, 2024 at 17:16 IST

Internet Sensation: 'Orange Peel Theory' Goes Viral – Watch the Trend

The popular orange peel theory has gained many funny and witty reactions on the internet.

Navya Dubey
Orange Peel Theory
Orange Peel Theory | Image:Pinterest
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
The "Orange Peel Theory" is a new relationship trend that started on internet in November 2023 and has now spread to other platforms like X and Instagram. Basically, it's a test to see if your partner is really committed to the relationship. The test is simple: you give your partner an orange without telling them to peel it. If they peel it without being asked, it's seen as a good sign that they genuinely care about you.   

TikToker @neanotmia suggests that peeling the orange isn't just about doing a simple task. It could be like a hidden message to see how your partner handles small requests. It's like checking if they are ready to help and take care of you in different parts of the relationship.  

People on social media have different feelings about the "Orange Peel Theory." Some are not sure if it's for real and find it funny, making memes to show what they think. The idea behind the theory is that these small actions, like peeling an orange without being asked, might show if your partner is ready to do important things for the relationship.  

Published January 19th, 2024 at 17:16 IST

Viral
