IRCTC Launches 15-Day North East Discovery Tour on Bharat Gaurav Train from April

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) announced the launch of its much-awaited “North East Discovery” tour aboard the Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train, beginning from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station on April 22, 2025.

The 15-day rail journey is designed to offer travelers a rich glimpse of the scenic landscapes and vibrant culture of India’s North Eastern states.

'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'

The tour is part of the Government of India’s flagship initiatives, “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat” and “Dekho Apna Desh”, aimed at promoting domestic tourism and fostering unity through cultural exchange.

5800 Km, 5 States, 15 Days of Exploration

The journey will cover 5800 km across five states like Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Nagaland, and Meghalaya, offering travelers the chance to explore destinations that are often referred to as India’s “seven sisters”.

The tour will begin from Delhi and include boarding options at Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Tundla, Etawah, and Kanpur.

The first destination is Guwahati, where guests will visit the Kamakhya Temple, Umananda Temple, and enjoy a sunset cruise on the Brahmaputra River. From there, the train will take tourists to Naharlagun in Arunachal Pradesh, which is just 30 km from Itanagar, the state’s capital.

The train will then reach Sivasagar, the ancient capital of the Ahom Kingdom in Assam. Tourists will explore historic landmarks such as the Sivadol temple, Talatal Ghar, and Rang Ghar. The next stop is Jorhat, where a tea garden visit is planned, followed by an overnight halt at Kaziranga, including an early morning jungle safari at the Kaziranga National Park.

From Unakoti to Ujjayanta – Tripura in Spotlight

The journey continues to Tripura, where tourists will deboard at Kumarghat Railway Station and visit the historic Unakoti, known as the “Angkor Wat of the Northeast.” Travelers will also visit Agartala, covering sites like Ujjayanta Palace, Neermahal Palace, and Tripura Sundari Temple in Udaipur.

From Tripura, the train will proceed to Dimapur, Nagaland, with a scenic route through Badarpur to Lumding, offering breathtaking views. In Nagaland, tourists will visit Kohima and experience tribal life at Khonoma village.

A Slice of Meghalaya: Umium to Mawsmai

After Nagaland, the tour heads back to Guwahati, and from there, tourists will travel by road to Shillong, Meghalaya’s capital. A stop at Umium Lake will be part of this scenic journey.

The next day includes a full-day tour to Cherrapunji, with sightseeing spots such as Shillong Peak, Elephant Falls, Nohkalikai Falls, and Mawsmai Caves. Tourists will then return to Guwahati for the train journey back to Delhi.

Luxury on Wheels: Train Features & Facilities

The Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train is equipped with modern amenities, including:

Two fine dining restaurants

Contemporary flameless kitchen

Shower cubicles

Sensor-based washroom functions

Foot massagers

Mini library

The train offers three classes of air-conditioned accommodation:

AC I (Superior)

AC II (Deluxe)

AC III (Comfort)

Enhanced security features include CCTV surveillance, electronic safes, and dedicated unarmed security guards for each coach.

All-Inclusive Packages Starting at ₹1.16 Lakh

The 15-day tour is available as an all-inclusive package, with prices based on the class selected:

₹1,67,845 per person for AC I (Coupe)

₹1,49,815 per person for AC I (Cabin)

₹1,29,915 per person in AC II Tier

₹1,16,905 per person in AC III Tier

The price includes train journey, hotel stays (AC), all meals (vegetarian only), transfers, sightseeing by buses, travel insurance, and guide services.

Tourists can visit the IRCTC website or contact regional IRCTC offices to book their seats and get more information.