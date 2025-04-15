Planning Vacation In Europe, UK, Check These Exciting Later Offers from IRCTC Covering Amsterdam, Paris, and More

IRCTC Tour Package: Good news for all the travel enthusiasts, as IRCTC has come up with an exciting Europe and UK tour package. This exclusive tour package, 15N/16D Europe with a UK trip, covers Amsterdam, Breda, Paris and other popular cities.

IRCTC Europe UK Tour Package

The IRCTC offering a luxurious 15-night, 16-day Europe and UK tour package, catering to travelers who wish to explore the charm of iconic cities like Amsterdam, Breda, and Paris, among others. This customised package will provide a seamless blend of sightseeing, leisure, and cultural discovery, creating a vacation like no other.

IRCTC Europe Tour Package

Explore Amsterdam

Wander along the picturesque canals, visit the Anne Frank House, or simply soak in the city’s vibrant art and culture.

Discover Breda

A hidden gem, Breda offers a mix of historical landmarks, charming streets, and modern vibes.

Elegance of Paris

Marvel at world-renowned landmarks like the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre Museum, and Notre Dame Cathedral. Don’t forget to indulge in the culinary delights Paris is famous for.

UK Experience

The package also includes visits to key destinations in the United Kingdom, allowing you to explore its rich history and beautiful countryside.

Luxurious Travel Experience

The 15-night, 16-day itinerary is thoughtfully curated to ensure travelers get the most out of their journey. Well planned schedules, expert guides, and luxury accommodations, this tour package takes the hassle out of planning your dream vacation.

Expect a mix of activities, from guided tours of historical sites to leisure time for shopping and personal exploration. Travelers will also get to experience diverse cuisines, local traditions, and the best of Europe’s bustling cities and serene countryside.

IRCTC Tour Booking Details

Booking is quiet simple and can be done via IRCTC’s official website or through the nearest IRCTC office.

Navigate to the “International Tour Packages” section.

Select the Europe and UK package.

Fill in your details, make the payment, and confirm your booking.