Israel and India Elevate Health Partnership with Landmark AI and Digital Health Commitments

India and Israel have opened a significant new chapter in their health cooperation, elevating their bilateral relationship to a “Special Strategic Partnership for Peace, Innovation and Prosperity” during the Modi-Netanyahu summit in Jerusalem on February 26, 2026. At the heart of this upgraded partnership lies a forward looking commitment to transform healthcare through artificial intelligence and digital innovation.

The leaders called for the first ever Joint Working Group on Health to convene in early 2026, explicitly framing the collaboration around healthcare innovation, AI and digital transformation. Both Prime Ministers agreed to deepen cooperation through sharing best practices and fostering institutional partnerships between the two countries.

This marks a meaningful evolution from the traditional focus of India-Israel health cooperation, which has historically centered on professional exchange, pharmaceutical regulation and hospital infrastructure development.

The foundation for this new chapter rests on a solid framework. India and Israel signed an Agreement on Cooperation in Health and Medicine in December 2020, replacing an earlier 2003 agreement.

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That agreement established cooperation in exchange and training of medical professionals, regulation of pharmaceuticals and medical devices, development of climate resilient hospitals under a “Green Healthcare” banner and joint research initiatives. The February 2026 commitment builds upon this foundation by directing cooperation toward the digital frontier.

Israel’s health technology ecosystem provides a natural complement to India’s ambitions. Israel is widely recognized as a global hub for medical innovation, with particular depth in AI diagnostics, medical imaging, remote monitoring and personalized medicine.

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In November 2025, India’s Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal highlighted Israel’s remarkable density of innovation, noting the country has “one startup with every 1,000 people,” and emphasized medical technology devices as a priority sector for collaboration.

Israeli health-tech breakthroughs continue to demonstrate the ecosystem’s vitality, including the world’s first successful transplantation of a fully 3D bio printed, cell based corneal implant performed at Rambam Health Care Campus in late 2025.

The strategic logic of this partnership is clear. Israel offers frontier innovation capabilities, while India brings unmatched market scale, manufacturing capacity and a rapidly digitizing health infrastructure.

Parishrut Jassal, Founder & CEO, GovernAI

The February 2026 joint statement recognized this complementarity, emphasizing the transformative potential of cooperation in digital healthcare, biotechnology and advanced pharma. The leaders also welcomed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in Artificial Intelligence, alongside an agreement to advance AI-led education through institutional collaboration.

Looking ahead, the collaboration is expected to address critical areas including AI-enabled health systems, remote monitoring, cybersecurity in healthcare and data driven clinical decision making. The planned India-Israel Centre of Excellence in Cybersecurity, discussed during the summit, would support the protection of digital health records and connected medical devices as healthcare systems become increasingly digitized.

It is important to note that the Joint Working Group on Health represents an agreed commitment to convene rather than a program already delivering outcomes. Similarly, the medtech startup bridge discussed by officials in late 2025 was described as being explored rather than launched.