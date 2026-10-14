JKC Foundation Launches 'Brilliantly Dyslexic' to Support Individuals with Dyslexia from School to Work

New Delhi: In many classrooms, there is a child who can perfectly explain how a machine works, invent elaborate stories, or solve a puzzle no one else can, yet freezes when asked to read aloud. The child is told to try harder, practise more, and maintain focus. Slowly, the child begins to believe that the problem lies with them.

For many children with dyslexia, this is where the real struggle begins. It stems not from the difficulty itself, but from the loss of confidence that follows when the condition goes unrecognised. To address this gap, JKC Foundation, the philanthropic arm of J.K. Cement Limited, announces the launch of 'Brilliantly Dyslexic'. This initiative aims to build greater awareness and understanding of dyslexia and create more inclusive environments where individuals can recognise their strengths and realise their potential.

Founded by Dr. Raghavpat Singhania and Mrs. Sonam Singhania, Brilliantly Dyslexic brings their vision to fruition by focusing on creating an ecosystem that supports individuals with dyslexia at every stage of their journey. To help build and advance the initiative, JKC Foundation is partnering with Orkids Foundation, bringing a collaborative approach to strengthening awareness and support for individuals with dyslexia. At its core, the initiative seeks to shift the perception of dyslexia from a limitation to a different way of learning that can be supported and nurtured. Over the course of 5 years the initiative aims to reach 1 million individuals through various campaigns and outreach programmes.

Speaking about the initiative, Dr. Raghavpat Singhania, Managing Director, J.K. Cement Ltd. and Founder, Brilliantly Dyslexic, said, "Every child learns differently, but too often we mistake a different way of learning for a lack of ability or effort. A child who is not understood early can lose belief in themselves long before anyone discovers what they are capable of. That is our reason behind launching this initiative. Our vision has always been to create opportunities that enable individuals to realise their potential, and Brilliantly Dyslexic is a step towards that.”

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Adding to this Mrs. Sonam Singhania, Co-Founder, Brilliantly Dyslexic said, “When we recognise differences early and provide the right support, we give strengths and creativity the chance to flourish. We hope to encourage more inclusive approaches, so that individuals with dyslexia are not defined by how they learn but recognised for how they can contribute."

Through Brilliantly Dyslexic, the JKC Foundation aims to encourage early identification, particularly within schools, while promoting teaching approaches that recognise diverse learning needs, thereby enabling teachers, parents, and students to provide the right support at the right time.

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The Government of India’s progressive policies-including the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act (2016) and the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020-lay a powerful foundation by mandating early detection and support for learning disabilities. Brilliantly Dyslexic builds upon this visionary framework to ensure these benefits reach every child across the nation. By creating a seamless, multi-year pathway from early screening to tailored remediation and progress tracking, we empower students to thrive in inclusive classrooms while building a stronger, more equitable public education system.

The initiative also takes a holistic approach to inclusion, recognising that support must continue beyond the school environment. As students transition into higher education and eventually workplaces, Brilliantly Dyslexic aims to encourage greater awareness of accessible learning practices, support systems, and work environments that allow individuals to contribute through their strengths. It also encourages institutions and organisations to become more responsive to diverse ways of learning, communicating and problem-solving.

Beyond driving awareness, Brilliantly Dyslexic seeks to change the conversation around dyslexia by highlighting the creativity, curiosity, and unique perspectives that individuals with dyslexia bring to classrooms, campuses, and workplaces.