Kanpur MP Ramesh Awasthi Breaks VIP Tradition, Lets Primary School Student Lay Foundation Stone For Smart Class Project

Kanpur: In a rare and inspiring departure from traditional VIP culture, Kanpur MP Ramesh Awasthi set a new example of humility and child empowerment by allowing a meritorious student of Parmat Primary School to perform the foundation stone-laying ceremony for new modern classrooms and a smart class project being developed through his MP fund.

In what is being seen as a unique initiative, possibly one of the first such instances at a government school foundation ceremony, student Kumar Shivanshu was given the honour of being the chief guest instead of the elected representative. The foundation plaque also carried the student’s name, while MP Ramesh Awasthi chose to sit among citizens rather than occupy the VIP stage.

During the ceremony, all major rituals, including the bhoomi pujan, breaking of the coconut, and unveiling of the foundation plaque through a remote control, were performed by Kumar Shivanshu. The gesture highlighted the message that children represent the true future of the nation and empowering them is the strongest foundation for a developed India.

Parents, teachers, public representatives, and local residents present at the event appreciated the initiative, calling it an inspiring step that would boost the confidence and aspirations of students.

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Speaking on the occasion, MP Ramesh Awasthi said education is not merely about constructing buildings but is the most powerful tool for nation-building. He stated that if students studying in government schools receive modern infrastructure, technology, and quality learning opportunities, they can compete equally with students from any private institution.

He further said that strengthening government schools with modern facilities is essential to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Digital India and Viksit Bharat. The upcoming smart class will provide students access to facilities such as computers, projectors, digital content, and interactive learning systems, improving their understanding, analytical abilities, and technological skills.

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“This initiative is not just about creating infrastructure; it is about preparing the next generation for future challenges,” Awasthi said.

During the programme, MP Awasthi also honoured Kumar Shivanshu by presenting him with a school bag and study materials. Addressing the students, he encouraged them to focus on hard work, discipline, and education, calling them the most valuable assets in life.

The school principal said MP Ramesh Awasthi has been continuously working towards the development of the institution. Earlier, he had supported students by providing school uniforms, and now modern classrooms and smart learning facilities are being developed through his MP fund. The principal expressed confidence that the new facilities would increase student attendance, make learning more engaging, and significantly improve the quality of education.

Students of the school also presented colourful cultural performances during the event, receiving appreciation and applause from the audience.

Several dignitaries attended the programme, including President’s Award recipient Dr. Girish Mishra, R. Nagar Inter College Principal Rajan Lal, Governor Award recipient and Parmat Basic Education Department Principal Sanjay Dubey, Angad Singh, along with Suresh Awasthi, Devi Deen Verma, Ashok Kumar Gupta, Shriram Savita, Harishchandra Kuril, Upendra Shukla, Satyendra Bajpai, Ansani Nishad, Sandeep Pandey, and several parents and local residents.

Moving Beyond VIP Culture

One of the most memorable moments of the event came after the foundation ceremony when MP Ramesh Awasthi avoided the special VIP chairs arranged on stage and instead sat on an ordinary chair among the public. He witnessed the entire programme as a participant and guardian rather than as the chief guest.

His gesture of simplicity and sensitivity left a strong impression on those present, reinforcing the idea that public representatives must work alongside citizens to bring meaningful change.

A New Chapter for Modern Education

The school administration expressed gratitude towards MP Ramesh Awasthi and said his initiative marks the beginning of a new phase of digital education in government schools. Teachers and parents said that the smart class and modern classrooms will provide students with facilities similar to private schools and prepare them for the digital era.

The initiative was widely appreciated as a visionary and inspiring step that could transform government education infrastructure and create stronger opportunities for thousands of students.