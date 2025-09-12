Karnataka's 'Road Pothole Attention' App Enhances Pothole Repairs On Bengaluru Roads

Bengaluru: Karnataka's Road Pothole Attention app, also known as ‘Raste Gundi Gamana’ in Kannada, is a mobile application designed to help identify, report, and track potholes on roads in Bengaluru. The app, launched by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar along with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), is to bring transparency and efficiency to road repair processes.

According to information, the app has a pothole reporting feature, where both BBMP officials and the general public can report potholes using the app. The app uses GPS to map roads under the BBMP jurisdiction and identify potholes by their latitude and longitude. The users can track the status of their complaints through the app, which is available in both English and Kannada.

According to officials, the ‘Road Pothole Attention’ app is designed to streamline road maintenance in Bengaluru, making it easier for citizens to report potholes and for authorities to address them efficiently.

As per reports, a plea from a group of schoolchildren in Karnataka’s Carmelaram, struggling to navigate pothole-ridden streets to get to their classrooms, led Shivakumar to instruct the officials to prioritise repairing the potholes on the roads around schools and hospitals. He further promised that once the rains subside, the roads will be fully asphalted for a smoother and safer commute. "We listened, we acted," Shivakumar posted on X, praising the civic sense of the youngsters and calling them an inspiration for the government to work harder for Bengaluru.

According to official data, 10,000 potholes were identified across Bengaluru, and more than 5300 were repaired. Additionally, long-term works are underway, including 154 km of white-topping under a Rs 1700-crore project and a larger 632 km upgrade plan worth Rs 7500 crore. Further, to enhance the efficiency and transparency of pothole repairs, Deputy CM Shivakumar launched the ‘Road Pothole Attention’ app.