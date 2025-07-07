Kerala Lottery Result Today 07.07.2025, Bhagyathara Lottery BT 10 Lottery Result

Kerala State Lotteries is a lottery programme run by the Government of Kerala. It was established in 1967, under the lottery department of the Government of Kerala. It is the first of its kind in India.

Check the Kerala Lottery Result for July 7, 2025, for the Bhagyathara Lottery BT 10. Stay informed with the latest updates on winners, prize details, and expert tips to improve your chances of winning.

Don’t miss today’s special Bhagyathara Lottery BT 10 result and useful guessing tips to help you play smarter.

How to Check Bhagyathara Lottery BT 10 Lottery Result:

Kerala State Lotteries Department announces the lottery results on its official website, keralalotteriesresults.in. Kerala Bhagyathara Lottery BT 10 Lottery Result will be available today from 3:00 PM. The Kerala lottery results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Individuals who win the lottery must quickly submit the ticket to the organization within 30 days of the resulting period. If you do not surrender the ticket, then you will not get the winning money.

About Kerala’s Weekly Lottery:

The Bhagyathara BT-10 lucky draw is part of Kerala’s weekly lottery scheme, offering participants a chance to win exciting cash prizes, including a first prize of Rs 1 crore.

Bhagyathara Lottery BT 10 Lottery Result:

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 Crore IS: BZ 745119 (CHITTUR)

Agent Name: PARAMASIVAN K

Agency No.: P 2882

LUCKY NUMBER FOR THE 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKHS IS: BY 175855 (PALAKKAD)

Agent Name: VAYYAPURI K S

Agency No.: P 2870

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR THE 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,00,000 ARE: BO 149027 (PATHANAMTHITTA)

Agent Name: SREENIVASAN M

Agency No.: H 723

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4th PRIZE: 0498 1344 1575 2106 2943 3516 3928 4011 4616 4695 5244 5550 6364 7518 7727 8204 8415 8664 9266 9858

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5th PRIZE: 0798 2336 3891 4370 8483 9958

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6th PRIZE: 0563 0794 1225 2664 2666 2859 3085 3913 4002 4103 4250 4426 4558 4623 5371 5804 5855 5896 7240 7768 7860 7949 8222 8605 8636 8642 8659 8825 9394 9518

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7th PRIZE: 0024 0074 0720 0779 1251 1579 1581 1609 1797 1908 1965 2041 2312 2434 2550 2762 2939 3213 3309 3316 3343 3348 3424 3573 3613 3794 3810 3817 4030 4083 4194 4222 4228 4304 4459 4628 4674 5088 5102 5128 5351 5566 5751 5915 6088 6100 6360 6422 6755 6796 7011 7135 7237 7710 7973 8327 8447 8454 8529 8608 8736 8834 8969 9041 9137 9233 9234 9255 9423 9437 9581 9669 9705 9742 9748 9752

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8th PRIZE: 0088 0245 0316 0406 0741 0749 0750 0955 0977 1026 1037 1071 1088 1093 1354 1367 1374 1441 1460 1569 1585 1707 1725 1800 1804 1989 2056 2164 2216 2245 2294 2439 2703 2948 3027 3154 3161 3190 3381 3484 3626 3740 3811 3848 3894 3998 4069 4226 4275 4281 4675 4773 4804 4986 5050 5126 5537 5858 5864 6006 6460 6467 6488 6803 6947 7066 7171 7307 7378 7637 7876 7957 8250 8283 8369 8457 8505 8542 8604 8634 8735 8958 9273 9341 9539 9553 9559 9560 9629 9639 9855 9912 9915 9925