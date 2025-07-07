Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Utility News /
  • Kerala Lottery Result Today 07.07.2025, Bhagyathara Lottery BT 10 Lottery Result

Updated 7 July 2025 at 16:14 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today 07.07.2025, Bhagyathara Lottery BT 10 Lottery Result

Find the Kerala Lottery Result 07.07.2025 for Bhagyathara Lottery BT 10. Stay updated with today's special Kerala lottery result, along with expert Kerala lottery guessing tips. Get the latest updates on Kerala Lottery results, winners, and much more to increase your winning chances, Kerala Lottery Bhagyathara Lottery BT 10.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
erala Lottery Result Today 07.07.2025, Bhagyathara Lottery BT 10 Lottery Result
erala Lottery Result Today 07.07.2025, Bhagyathara Lottery BT 10 Lottery Result | Image: Unsplash

Kerala State Lotteries is a lottery programme run by the Government of Kerala. It was established in 1967, under the lottery department of the Government of Kerala. It is the first of its kind in India. 

Check the Kerala Lottery Result for July 7, 2025, for the Bhagyathara Lottery BT 10. Stay informed with the latest updates on winners, prize details, and expert tips to improve your chances of winning. 

Don’t miss today’s special Bhagyathara Lottery BT 10 result and useful guessing tips to help you play smarter. 

How to Check Bhagyathara Lottery BT 10 Lottery Result: 

Kerala State Lotteries Department announces the lottery results on its official website, keralalotteriesresults.in. Kerala Bhagyathara Lottery BT 10 Lottery Result will be available today from 3:00 PM. The Kerala lottery results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. 

Individuals who win the lottery must quickly submit the ticket to the organization within 30 days of the resulting period. If you do not surrender the ticket, then you will not get the winning money. 

About Kerala’s Weekly Lottery: 

The Bhagyathara BT-10 lucky draw is part of Kerala’s weekly lottery scheme, offering participants a chance to win exciting cash prizes, including a first prize of Rs 1 crore. 

Stay tuned for the latest updates on Kerala Lottery results, winner announcements, and more to boost your chances of winning. You can also check today’s Suvarna Keralam Lottery Result SK-10 live on republicworld.com. 

Bhagyathara Lottery BT 10 Lottery Result:

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 Crore IS: BZ 745119 (CHITTUR)
Agent Name: PARAMASIVAN K
Agency No.: P 2882

LUCKY NUMBER FOR THE 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKHS IS: BY 175855 (PALAKKAD)
Agent Name: VAYYAPURI K S
Agency No.: P 2870

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR THE 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,00,000 ARE: BO 149027 (PATHANAMTHITTA)
Agent Name: SREENIVASAN M

Agency No.: H 723

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4th PRIZE: 0498  1344  1575  2106  2943  3516  3928  4011  4616  4695  5244  5550  6364  7518  7727  8204  8415  8664  9266  9858

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5th PRIZE: 0798  2336  3891  4370  8483  9958

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6th PRIZE: 0563  0794  1225  2664  2666  2859  3085  3913  4002  4103  4250  4426  4558  4623  5371  5804  5855  5896  7240  7768  7860  7949  8222  8605  8636  8642  8659  8825  9394  9518

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7th PRIZE: 0024  0074  0720  0779  1251  1579  1581  1609  1797  1908  1965  2041  2312  2434  2550  2762  2939  3213  3309  3316  3343  3348  3424  3573  3613  3794  3810  3817  4030  4083  4194  4222  4228  4304  4459  4628  4674  5088  5102  5128  5351  5566  5751  5915  6088  6100  6360  6422  6755  6796  7011  7135  7237  7710  7973  8327  8447  8454  8529  8608  8736  8834  8969  9041  9137  9233  9234  9255  9423  9437  9581  9669  9705  9742  9748  9752

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8th PRIZE: 0088  0245  0316  0406  0741  0749  0750  0955  0977  1026  1037  1071  1088  1093  1354  1367  1374  1441  1460  1569  1585  1707  1725  1800  1804  1989  2056  2164  2216  2245  2294  2439  2703  2948  3027  3154  3161  3190  3381  3484  3626  3740  3811  3848  3894  3998  4069  4226  4275  4281  4675  4773  4804  4986  5050  5126  5537  5858  5864  6006  6460  6467  6488  6803  6947  7066  7171  7307  7378  7637  7876  7957  8250  8283  8369  8457  8505  8542  8604  8634  8735  8958  9273  9341  9539  9553  9559  9560  9629  9639  9855  9912  9915  9925

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9th PRIZE: 0231  0246  0269  0325  0367  0432  0459  0508  0701  0738  0753  0757  0975  0990  1025  1272  1275  1299  1382  1455  1476  1498  1582  1591  1621  1713  1736  1792  1857  2034  2057  2176  2253  2267  2291  2298  2500  2549  2736  2873  2916  3033  3134  3171  3194  3321  3560  3567  3595  3673  3720  3759  3835  4297  4379  4443  4480  4631  4759  4774  4870  4923  4939  5033  5085  5172  5197  5211  5325  5401  5528  5535  5555  5570  5571  5583  5591  5647  5753  5774  5796  5919  5982  6012  6027  6056  6234  6308  6331  6365  6405  6516  6591  6613  6616  6658  6668  6714  6721  6827  6893  6917  6925  6941  6964  7099  7235  7267  7338  7347  7370  7377  7389  7403  7519  7534  7540  7659  7671  7714  7803  7897  8212  8215  8511  8714  8719  8766  8779  8929  8949  8957  9054  9076  9142  9184  9326  9605  9659  9773  9827  9871  9959  9997

ALSO READ: LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (07/07/2025): Bhagyathara BT 10 Monday Draw OUT: 1st Ticket Prize. BZ 745119

Published 7 July 2025 at 15:16 IST