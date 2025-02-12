Published 15:17 IST, February 12th 2025
LIVE | Kerala Lottery (12.02.25): Fifty Fifty FF-128 WEDNESDAY Result-1st Prize Ticket No
The Kerala Lottery results are live for Feb 12, 2025 featuring the Fifty Fifty FF-128 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹80 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republicworld Live for Latest Updates.
Live Blog
15:15 IST, February 12th 2025
Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-128 Result Out: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner
15:16 IST, February 12th 2025
Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-128 Result Out: 10 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner
15:12 IST, February 12th 2025
Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-128 Result Out: 3rd Prize Winner
15:13 IST, February 12th 2025
Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-128 Result Out: Consolation Prize Winners
15:14 IST, February 12th 2025
Kerala Lottery Results Wednesday 12-02-2025 LIVE: Full list of Winners
Full list of winning numbers for Fifty Fifty FF-128 Lottery
Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-128 First Prize ₹80 Lakhs Lucky Number:
Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-128: Second Prize ₹10 Lakhs Lucky Number:
Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-128: Consolation Prize ₹8,000 Lucky Number:
(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)
Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-128: Third Prize ₹5,000 Lucky Number:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:
FIFTY FIFTY FF-128 Lottery Prize Details
1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
15:10 IST, February 12th 2025
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.
