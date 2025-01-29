Published 15:38 IST, January 29th 2025
LIVE | Kerala Lottery (29.01.25): Fifty Fifty FF-127 WEDNESDAY Result-1st Prize Ticket No FD 378982
The Kerala Lottery results are live for Jan 29, 2025 featuring the Fifty Fifty FF-127 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹80 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republicworld Live for Latest Updates.
15:38 IST, January 29th 2025
Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-127 Result Out: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-127 Result Out: 1 Crore -1st Prize Winner: FD 378982 (KOZHIKKODE)
Agent Name: P A GANESH
Agency No.: D 2844
Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-127 Result Out: 10 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-127 Result Out: FH 622208 (ALAPPUZHA)
Agent Name: SURYA PRAKASH
Agency No.: A 5131
Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-127 Result Out: 3rd Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-127 Result 3rd Prize Winners: 0035 0201 0530 0539 0570 0862 0978 1169 2313 2960 3592 3727 3877 5364 6091 8468 8556 8672 8865 9267 9550 9553 9815
Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-127 Result Out: Consolation Prize Winners
Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-127 Lucky Consolation Prize Winners: FA 378982
FB 378982
FC 378982
FE 378982
FF 378982
FG 378982
FH 378982
FJ 378982
FK 378982
FL 378982
FM 378982
Kerala Lottery Results Wednesday 29-01-2025 LIVE: Full list of Winners
Full list of winning numbers for Fifty Fifty FF-127 Lottery
(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)
Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-127: Third Prize ₹5,000 Lucky Number: 0035 0201 0530 0539 0570 0862 0978 1169 2313 2960 3592 3727 3877 5364 6091 8468 8556 8672 8865 9267 9550 9553 9815
FIFTY FIFTY FF-127 Lottery Prize Details
1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. Participation in a lottery may involve financial risks, therefore, always exercise caution and stay informed.
