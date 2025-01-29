sb.scorecardresearch
LIVE-BLOG

Published 15:38 IST, January 29th 2025

LIVE | Kerala Lottery (29.01.25): Fifty Fifty FF-127 WEDNESDAY Result-1st Prize Ticket No FD 378982

The Kerala Lottery results are live for Jan 29, 2025 featuring the Fifty Fifty FF-127 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹80 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republicworld Live for Latest Updates.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kerala Lottery Result Today: Fifty Fifty FF-76
Kerala Lottery Result Today: Fifty Fifty FF-127 | Image: Republic

The Kerala Lottery results are live for Jan 29, 2025 featuring the Fifty Fifty FF-127 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹80 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republicworld Live for Latest Updates. The Kerala Lottery results are live featuring the  Fifty Fifty FF-127 draw.  

Live Blog

15:38 IST, January 29th 2025

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-127 Result Out: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-127 Result Out: 1 Crore -1st Prize Winner: FD 378982 (KOZHIKKODE)
Agent Name: P A GANESH
Agency No.: D 2844

15:38 IST, January 29th 2025

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-127 Result Out: 10 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-127 Result Out: FH 622208 (ALAPPUZHA)
Agent Name: SURYA PRAKASH
Agency No.: A 5131

15:39 IST, January 29th 2025

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-127 Result Out: 3rd Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-127 Result 3rd Prize Winners: 0035  0201  0530  0539  0570  0862  0978  1169  2313  2960  3592  3727  3877  5364  6091  8468  8556  8672  8865  9267  9550  9553  9815

15:40 IST, January 29th 2025

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-127 Result Out: Consolation Prize Winners

15:41 IST, January 29th 2025

Kerala Lottery Results Wednesday 29-01-2025 LIVE: Full list of Winners

Full list of winning numbers for Fifty Fifty FF-127 Lottery

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-127 First Prize ₹80 Lakhs Lucky Number: FD 378982 (KOZHIKKODE)
Agent Name: P A GANESH
Agency No.: D 2844

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-127: Second Prize ₹10 Lakhs Lucky Number: FH 622208 (ALAPPUZHA)
Agent Name: SURYA PRAKASH
Agency No.: A 5131

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-127: Third Prize ₹5,000 Lucky Number: 0035  0201  0530  0539  0570  0862  0978  1169  2313  2960  3592  3727  3877  5364  6091  8468  8556  8672  8865  9267  9550  9553  9815

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0927  1308  3068  3537  3723  4673  5499  5908  5950  6270  9288  9875

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 9936  5110  7788  8757  8844  8774  2687  7438  5813  3071  4112  4489  5310  7509  2214  4664  0100  3618  0907  8578  9365  0167  9565...

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 

UCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:

FIFTY FIFTY FF-127 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

15:28 IST, January 29th 2025

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. Participation in a lottery may involve financial risks, therefore, always exercise caution and stay informed.

Updated 15:41 IST, January 29th 2025

