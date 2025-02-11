Published 12:41 IST, February 11th 2025
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result (11.02.2025): STHREE SAKTHI SS-454 Tuesday-1st Prize Ticket No.
Kerala Lottery Result Today (11.02.2025): Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the STHREE SAKTHI lottery. The STHREE SAKTHI Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Tuesday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 75 Lakh. Scroll down to view the list of winners.
The Kerala Lottery results for February 11 2025, featuring the STHREE SAKTHI SS-454 draw, are live. The first prize is an impressive ₹75 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're among the fortunate winners. Stay tuned to Republicworld Live for Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-453 latest updates.
Stay tuned for Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-454 latest updates
12:39 IST, February 11th 2025
Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-454 Result: 75 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner
STHREE SAKTHI SS-454 Lucky 1st Prize Winner:
12:39 IST, February 11th 2025
Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-454 Result: 10 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner
STHREE SAKTHI SS-454 Lucky 2nd Prize Winners:
12:39 IST, February 11th 2025
Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-454 Result: 3rd Prize Winner
STHREE SAKTHI SS-454 Lucky 3rd Prize Winners:
12:38 IST, February 11th 2025
Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-454 Result: Consolation Prize Winners
STHREE SAKTHI SS-454 Lucky Consolation Prize Winners:
12:38 IST, February 11th 2025
Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-454 Result OUT- Check Full List Of Winners
Full list of winning numbers for STHREE SAKTHI SS-454 Lottery
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS:
Agent Name:
Agency No:
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS:
Agent Name:
Agency No:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:
STHREE SAKTHI SS-453 Lottery Prize Details
1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakh
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 200
8th Prize: Rs. 100
(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)
12:37 IST, February 11th 2025
Updated 12:41 IST, February 11th 2025