Updated April 17th, 2024 at 16:06 IST
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result: Fifty Fifty Lottery FF-92 WEDNESDAY Draw-1st Prize Ticket No. FW239020
Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today: Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the Fifty Fifty lottery. The "Fifty Fifty" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Wednesday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 1 Crore. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.
Info
- 6 min read
4: 05 IST, April 17th 2024
Fifty Fifty Lottery Result FF-92 Lucky 1st Prize Winner:
FW239020 (KANNUR)
Agent Name: SUDHEENA R
Agency No.: C 4548
4: 05 IST, April 17th 2024
Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty Lottery Result FF-92 Lucky 2nd Prize Winners:
FU 157563 (KANNUR)
Agent Name: SUDHEESH K
Agency No: C 4677
3: 26 IST, April 17th 2024
STHREE SAKTHI SS-411 Lucky 3rd Prize Winners:
0775 1517 1572 1942 2230 3742 4007 5186 5690 5971 6118 6212 6412 6611 6981 7219 7790 7923 8300 9089 9127 9645 9861
4: 06 IST, April 17th 2024
Fifty Fifty Lottery Result FF-92 Lucky Consolation Prize Winners:
FN 239020 FO 239020 FP 239020 FR 239020 FS 239020 FT 239020 FU 239020 FV 239020 FX 239020 FY 239020 FZ 239020
4: 06 IST, April 17th 2024
Full list of winning numbers for STHREE SAKTHI SS-411 Lottery
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: FW239020
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: FU 157563
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: FN 239020 FO 239020 FP 239020 FR 239020 FS 239020 FT 239020 FU 239020 FV 239020 FX 239020 FY 239020 FZ 239020
(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0775 1517 1572 1942 2230 3742 4007 5186 5690 5971 6118 6212 6412 6611 6981 7219 7790 7923 8300 9089 9127 9645 9861
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 2161 3593 4769 5556 6191 6279 6942 7059 8767 8769 9035 9515
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0060 0279 0693 1328 1336 1728 1972 2570 3938 4940 4957 5400 5683 5993 7164 7165 7839 8262 8770 8813 9277 9800 9841 9877
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0055 0094 0222 0241 0332 0475 0619 0643 1001 1060 1239 1300 1365 1671 1707 1967 2180 2183 2213 2265 2292 2399 2415 2568 2642 2752 2851 3030 3249 3318 3465 3511 3521 3710 3714 3862 3964 4024 4136 4216 4254 4339 4430 4572 4739 4772 4819 4878 4896 5135 5259 5823 5938 5962 6048 6102 6177 6334 6350 6437 6472 6588 6624 6707 6898 6973 6978 7007 7060 7158 7247 7841 7914 7982 8009 8112 8175 8392 8416 8430 8513 8610 8674 8719 8743 8922 9006 9069 9262 9492 9494 9623 9668 9671 9960 9999
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0030 0056 0105 0122 0203 0277 0343 0385 0449 0503 0517 0692 0716 0754 0892 0914 1003 1129 1145 1168 1207 1214 1217 1219 1279 1315 1396 1565 1714 1752 1829 1847 1960 2013 2075 2224 2253 2403 2484 2492 2512 2542 2558 2610 2622 2623 2708 2709 2749 2802 2858 2923 2986 3096 3160 3180 3268 3311 3449 3623 3669 3803 3810 3853 3874 3935 4073 4090 4126 4453 4492 4567 4615 4771 4793 4796 4816 4854 5114 5153 5202 5208 5286 5350 5457 5796 5900 5925 6110 6423 6649 6884 6920 6926 6993 7063 7207 7263 7327 7473 7496 7530 7534 7590 7715 7876 8075 8109 8355 8397 8435 8457 8460 8670 8731 8752 8758 8801 8941 9002 9039 9079 9129 9521 9534 9810
STHREE SAKTHI SS-411 Lottery Prize Details
1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakh
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 200
8th Prize: Rs. 100
(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)
9: 09 IST, April 17th 2024
The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.
8: 54 IST, April 17th 2024
Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:
Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net
Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.
Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results
Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.
Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.
Step 6: Now check the results carefully.
9: 10 IST, April 17th 2024
There are 9 prizes on an Fifty Fifty Lottery Result FF-92 lottery ticket, including a consolation prize. The winner of the first prize received "1 crore" rupees, while the winners of the second and third prizes received 10 lakhs and 5,000, respectively (one prize per series). The winners received a total of 252715 prizes. The lottery agency will pay the agents (who sell the winning tickets) the remaining amount after deducting 10% of the first through third prize. 10% of the prize money (the agent's commission) will be awarded in the event of placing fourth through eighth and the consolation prizes. This money will come from a government-allocated fund.
9: 11 IST, April 17th 2024
Fifty Fifty Lottery Result FF-92 is one of the seven lotteries held every week. Every Tuesday at 3 p.m., the Fifty Fifty Lottery Result FF-92 lottery draw is held. Each lottery is denoted by an alphabetical code, and the Fifty Fifty Lottery Result FF-92 lottery code is "FF", which also includes the draw number. WIN WIN lottery only cost Rs 40.
9: 11 IST, April 17th 2024
Next Fifty Fifty Lottery Result FF-92 Draw on 24-04-2024
8: 51 IST, April 17th 2024
Today's lottery prize winners will get their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala if the prize money is less than Rs.5000/-. If the amount is above Rs.5000, then they have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with proof of the claim. The Kerala lottery tax deduction is 30% of the total amount and the agent’s commission is 10%.
8: 51 IST, April 17th 2024
No. No agent shall sell the tickets of the Kerala State Lotteries outside of the state directly or indirectly.
8: 49 IST, April 17th 2024
The Kerala Lottery is a prestigious national lottery game that is run legally and is overseen by the Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department. The Kerala State Government created a separate lottery department in order to handle this. All activities pertaining to lotteries are overseen by the Lotteries Department alone. The Kerala Lotto is among the most well-known lottery games in the nation. The top prize was set at Rs. 50,000 when the lottery first started, and tickets only cost one rupee each. Every day, a few lucky candidates have the opportunity to win prize money.
Published April 17th, 2024 at 14:55 IST