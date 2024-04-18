Full list of winning numbers for STHREE SAKTHI SS-411 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: FW239020

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: FU 157563

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: FN 239020 FO 239020 FP 239020 FR 239020 FS 239020 FT 239020 FU 239020 FV 239020 FX 239020 FY 239020 FZ 239020

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0775 1517 1572 1942 2230 3742 4007 5186 5690 5971 6118 6212 6412 6611 6981 7219 7790 7923 8300 9089 9127 9645 9861

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 2161 3593 4769 5556 6191 6279 6942 7059 8767 8769 9035 9515

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0060 0279 0693 1328 1336 1728 1972 2570 3938 4940 4957 5400 5683 5993 7164 7165 7839 8262 8770 8813 9277 9800 9841 9877

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0055 0094 0222 0241 0332 0475 0619 0643 1001 1060 1239 1300 1365 1671 1707 1967 2180 2183 2213 2265 2292 2399 2415 2568 2642 2752 2851 3030 3249 3318 3465 3511 3521 3710 3714 3862 3964 4024 4136 4216 4254 4339 4430 4572 4739 4772 4819 4878 4896 5135 5259 5823 5938 5962 6048 6102 6177 6334 6350 6437 6472 6588 6624 6707 6898 6973 6978 7007 7060 7158 7247 7841 7914 7982 8009 8112 8175 8392 8416 8430 8513 8610 8674 8719 8743 8922 9006 9069 9262 9492 9494 9623 9668 9671 9960 9999

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0030 0056 0105 0122 0203 0277 0343 0385 0449 0503 0517 0692 0716 0754 0892 0914 1003 1129 1145 1168 1207 1214 1217 1219 1279 1315 1396 1565 1714 1752 1829 1847 1960 2013 2075 2224 2253 2403 2484 2492 2512 2542 2558 2610 2622 2623 2708 2709 2749 2802 2858 2923 2986 3096 3160 3180 3268 3311 3449 3623 3669 3803 3810 3853 3874 3935 4073 4090 4126 4453 4492 4567 4615 4771 4793 4796 4816 4854 5114 5153 5202 5208 5286 5350 5457 5796 5900 5925 6110 6423 6649 6884 6920 6926 6993 7063 7207 7263 7327 7473 7496 7530 7534 7590 7715 7876 8075 8109 8355 8397 8435 8457 8460 8670 8731 8752 8758 8801 8941 9002 9039 9079 9129 9521 9534 9810

STHREE SAKTHI SS-411 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 200

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)