Updated April 17th, 2024 at 16:06 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result: Fifty Fifty Lottery FF-92 WEDNESDAY Draw-1st Prize Ticket No. FW239020

Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today: Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the Fifty Fifty lottery. The "Fifty Fifty" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Wednesday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 1 Crore. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty Lottery Result FF-92 Result: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty Lottery Result FF-92 Result: 10 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty Lottery Result FF-92 Result: 3rd Prize Winner
4: 05 IST, April 17th 2024

 Fifty Fifty Lottery Result FF-92 Lucky 1st Prize Winner: 

FW239020 (KANNUR)

Agent Name: SUDHEENA R

Agency No.: C 4548
 


 

4: 05 IST, April 17th 2024

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty Lottery Result FF-92 Lucky 2nd Prize Winners:  

FU 157563 (KANNUR)

Agent Name: SUDHEESH K

Agency No: C 4677

3: 26 IST, April 17th 2024

4: 06 IST, April 17th 2024

Fifty Fifty Lottery Result FF-92 Lucky Consolation Prize Winners: 

FN 239020 FO 239020 FP 239020 FR 239020 FS 239020 FT 239020 FU 239020 FV 239020 FX 239020 FY 239020 FZ 239020

4: 06 IST, April 17th 2024

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

9: 09 IST, April 17th 2024

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

8: 54 IST, April 17th 2024

Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:

Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net

Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.

Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results

Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.

Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.

Step 6: Now check the results carefully.

9: 10 IST, April 17th 2024

There are 9 prizes on an Fifty Fifty Lottery Result FF-92 lottery ticket, including a consolation prize. The winner of the first prize received "1 crore" rupees, while the winners of the second and third prizes received 10 lakhs and 5,000, respectively (one prize per series). The winners received a total of 252715 prizes. The lottery agency will pay the agents (who sell the winning tickets) the remaining amount after deducting 10% of the first through third prize. 10% of the prize money (the agent's commission) will be awarded in the event of placing fourth through eighth and the consolation prizes. This money will come from a government-allocated fund.

9: 11 IST, April 17th 2024

Fifty Fifty Lottery Result FF-92 is one of the seven lotteries held every week. Every Tuesday at 3 p.m., the Fifty Fifty Lottery Result FF-92 lottery draw is held. Each lottery is denoted by an alphabetical code, and the Fifty Fifty Lottery Result FF-92 lottery code is "FF", which also includes the draw number. WIN WIN lottery only cost Rs 40.

9: 11 IST, April 17th 2024

Next Fifty Fifty Lottery Result FF-92 Draw on 24-04-2024

8: 51 IST, April 17th 2024

Today's lottery prize winners will get their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala if the prize money is less than Rs.5000/-. If the amount is above Rs.5000, then they have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with proof of the claim. The Kerala lottery tax deduction is 30% of the total amount and the agent’s commission is 10%. 

8: 51 IST, April 17th 2024

No. No agent shall sell the tickets of the Kerala State Lotteries outside of the state directly or indirectly.

8: 49 IST, April 17th 2024

The Kerala Lottery is a prestigious national lottery game that is run legally and is overseen by the Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department. The Kerala State Government created a separate lottery department in order to handle this. All activities pertaining to lotteries are overseen by the Lotteries Department alone. The Kerala Lotto is among the most well-known lottery games in the nation. The top prize was set at Rs. 50,000 when the lottery first started, and tickets only cost one rupee each. Every day, a few lucky candidates have the opportunity to win prize money.

Published April 17th, 2024 at 14:55 IST