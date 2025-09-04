Republic World
  LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 04.09.2025, Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 16 Thursday Result, 1st Prize No. PT 336829 (GURUVAYOOR), Check Full Winners List
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 4 September 2025 at 18:04 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 04.09.2025, Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 16 Thursday Result, 1st Prize No. PT 336829 (GURUVAYOOR), Check Full Winners List

The Kerala Lottery results for 04/09/2025, featuring the Karunya Plus Lottery KN 588 Result, are out. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 Crore! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Kerala Lottery Result Today 04.09.2025, Karunya Plus Lottery KN 588 Thursday Result
Kerala Lottery Result Today 04.09.2025, Karunya Plus Lottery KN 588 Thursday Result | Image: Republic

The Kerala Lottery results for 04/08/2025, featuring the Karunya Plus Lottery KN 588 draw, were announced live at 3 PM today. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 crore! Check the official winners list to see if you’re among the lucky winners. Stay tuned to Republicworld Live for the latest updates.  

Live Blog

The Karunya Plus Lottery KN 588 draw for 04/08/2025, will be held today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala lottery results for this draw will be announced shortly. 

4 September 2025 at 18:00 IST

Karunya Plus Lottery KN 588 Result: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Karunya Plus Lottery KN 588 Lucky Winner: PT 336829 (GURUVAYOOR) 

Agent Name: V F RIMSON

Agency No.: R 4866

4 September 2025 at 18:01 IST

Karunya Plus Lottery KN 588 Result: 30 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

Karunya Plus Lottery KN 588 Lucky Winner: PY 264876 (KASARAGOD) 

Agent Name: A MADHUSOODHANAN NAMBIAR 

Agency No.: S 4  

4 September 2025 at 18:01 IST

Karunya Plus Lottery KN 588 Result: 5 Lakhs - 3rd Prize Winners

Karunya Plus Lottery KN 588 Lucky Winner: PR 834222 (CHITTUR)  

Agent Name: PARAMASHIVAN K 

Agency No.: P 2882 

4 September 2025 at 18:04 IST

Full list of winning numbers for Karunya Plus Lottery KN 588

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 crore IS: PT 336829 (GURUVAYOOR)

Agent Name: V F RIMSON

Agency No.: R 4866    

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKHS IS: PY 264876 (KASARAGOD)

Agent Name: A MADHUSOODHANAN NAMBIAR  

Agency No.: S 4 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 Lakh ARE: PR 834222 (CHITTUR) 

Agent Name: PARAMASHIVAN K 

Agency No.: P 2882 

Consolation Prize:  

PN 336829

PO 336829

PP 336829

PR 336829

PS 336829

PU 336829

PV 336829

PW 336829

PX 336829

PY 336829

PZ 336829 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE RS 5,000 ARE: 0141  0353  0633  1356  3369  4085  4540  4911  5459  6326  6421  6839  8126  8151  8544  8962  8982  9107  9174  9714   

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE RS 2,000 ARE: 0975  3912  5724  7295  8904  9083  

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1000 ARE: 0278  0322  0847  0914  1097  1147  1328  1368  2657  2724  2773  3834  3961  4663  4810  5162  5318  5492  6151  6201  6416  6609  6740  7803  7999  8106  8255  8400  9204  9860  

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0155  0158  0232  0306  0352  0357  0394  0638  0709  0743  0873  0893  0908  1153  1187  1255  1341  1446  1487  1542  2005  2060  2177  2285  2629  2816  3001  3190  3299  3300  3508  3666  3729  3753  3776  3902  3982  4044  4181  4271  4451  4880  5250  5253  5357  5389  5439  5685  5772  5890  6186  6324  6484  6799  7346  7545  7631  7698  7739  7763  7834  8009  8034  8088  8134  8588  8617  8686  8689  8770  9035  9309  9485  9622  9657  9742   

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0003  0048  0144  0323  0559  0665  0736  0812  0848  0900  0968  1083  1344  1567  1589  1738  1776  1787  1873  2372  2441  2464  2585  2725  2839  2858  2920  2980  3115  3125  3127  3135  3303  3344  3366  3403  3512  3540  3825  4042  4070  4084  4389  4461  4594  4798  4881  4964  5174  5246  5337  5345  5738  5817  6052  6092  6230  6286  6329  6526  6856  7117  7274  7340  7354  7393  7431  7461  7726  7840  7900  7921  8050  8401  8515  8540  8745  8804  8836  9264  9444  9530  9652  9670  

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0075  0114  0127  0342  0452  0714  0791  0802  0820  0884  0924  1138  1306  1335  1353  1459  1592  1694  1745  1774  1783  1792  1832  1850  1902  1924  2002  2102  2156  2192  2264  2297  2313  2375  2390  2407  2418  2466  2502  2506  2590  2591  2606  2660  2762  3003  3005  3028  3174  3258  3278  3311  3405  3410  3424  3575  3647  3688  3725  3835  3964  4159  4245  4266  4269  4383  4409  4508  4560  4697  4888  4907  4949  5017  5105  5218  5303  5312  5473  5497  5547  5739  5934  5961  6056  6115  6325  6344  6371  6397  6406  6552  6553  6589  6628  6699  6728  6763  6801  6911  7080  7211  7250  7356  7548  7599  7622  7682  7716  7740  7809  8014  8086  8211  8224  8242  8308  8309  8333  8355  8492  8493  8582  8596  8744  8749  8753  8769  8938  8989  8994  9060  9124  9167  9186  9193  9229  9292  9326  9391  9417  9423  9471  9492  9494  9513  9532  9576  9611  9688  9720  9881  9920  9967  9975  9978 

Karunya Plus Lottery KN 588 Thursday Draw Today Prize Details  

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore  

2nd Prize: Rs. 30 lakhs  

3rd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs  

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)  

4 September 2025 at 14:06 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today 04.09.2025: Disclaimer

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. 

Published By : Animesh Bhardwaj

Published On: 4 September 2025 at 14:14 IST

