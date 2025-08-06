LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 06.08.2025, Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 12 Wednesday Result 1st Prize No. DW 248735 (ALAPPUZHA)

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 crore IS: DW 248735 (ALAPPUZHA)

Agent Name: K T SANTHOSH

Agency No.: A 5854

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKHS IS: DR 225447 (PALAKKAD)

Agent Name: S SURESH

Agency No.: P 2267

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 Lakh ARE: DW 329254 (GURUVAYOOR)

Agent Name: P C SANTHOSH KUMAR

Agency No.: R 5235

Consolation Prize:

DN 248735

DO 248735

DP 248735

DR 248735

DS 248735

DT 248735

DU 248735

DV 248735

DX 248735

DY 248735

DZ 248735

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE RS 5,000 ARE: 0276 0354 1513 2000 2244 2618 4081 4205 5134 5381 5630 6109 6598 6825 7300 8284 9135 9148 9460 9620

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE RS 2,000 ARE: 3341 4408 7939 9214 9813 9970

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1000 ARE: 0152 0253 0858 1528 1572 2814 2906 3197 3780 3938 4196 4643 5033 5309 5674 5857 6106 6207 6274 6413 6693 7333 8176 8357 8364 8914 9103 9377 9754 9807

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0000 0068 0272 0316 0476 0615 1016 1212 1349 1365 1486 1496 1499 1505 1592 1605 2151 2336 2416 2642 2658 2821 2882 2966 2990 3272 3489 3549 3694 3698 3781 4103 4171 4589 4617 4635 4706 4759 4993 5067 5330 5467 5794 6101 6121 6209 6272 6541 6570 6643 6789 6878 6998 7059 7075 7423 7426 7427 7491 7560 7681 7736 7880 7978 8013 8044 8189 8693 8936 9295 9324 9527 9536 9622 9634 9955

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0060 0223 0378 0744 0856 0857 1036 1084 1111 1166 1262 1404 1453 1464 1487 1503 1540 1556 1577 1582 1682 1711 1871 1920 2037 2142 2405 2470 2619 2943 3018 3062 3205 3335 3357 3383 3415 3709 3722 3810 3843 3869 3921 3930 4095 4228 4275 4354 4502 4545 4621 4781 4821 4864 4930 4931 5036 5061 5112 5216 5391 5401 5734 5744 5799 5920 6056 6134 6607 6727 6978 7185 7265 7358 7510 7516 7548 7628 7689 8055 8094 8334 8471 8479 8524 8549 8656 8742 8765 8897 8932 8962 9534 9538 9665 9802

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0187 0263 0273 0325 0350 0405 0463 0534 0663 0770 0833 0842 0844 0902 0923 0963 0989 1003 1009 1085 1104 1152 1197 1326 1335 1413 1670 1804 1809 1902 1939 2006 2559 2567 2698 2751 2823 2840 2920 3010 3042 3146 3174 3288 3355 3510 3602 3773 3805 3860 3949 3978 4162 4177 4318 4336 4470 4555 4567 4678 4908 4954 4982 5175 5195 5406 5456 5457 5465 5581 5639 5850 5957 6012 6052 6084 6170 6212 6220 6400 6443 6465 6522 6569 6587 6609 6699 6963 7101 7183 7192 7257 7365 7394 7437 7613 7712 7713 7809 7879 7913 8027 8102 8137 8225 8240 8340 8374 8425 8449 8469 8602 8659 8700 8712 8809 8867 9023 9066 9071 9086 9205 9216 9282 9340 9374 9386 9400 9426 9513 9535 9601 9630 9739 9788 9818 9883 9926

Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 12 Wednesday Draw Today Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 30 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs