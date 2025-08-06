Republic World
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 6 August 2025 at 17:22 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 06.08.2025, Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 12 Wednesday Result 1st Prize No. DW 248735 (ALAPPUZHA)

The Kerala Lottery results for 06/08/2025, featuring the Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 12 Result, are out today. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 Crore! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republic World Live for the Latest Updates of Dhanalekshmi DL 12 Lottery Result.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Kerala Lottery Result Today 06.08.2025, Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 12 Wednesday Result
The Kerala Lottery results for 06/08/2025, featuring the Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 12 draw, are announced live at 3 PM today. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 crore! Check the official winners list to see if you’re among the lucky winners. Stay tuned to Republicworld Live for the latest updates.  

Live Blog

The Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 12 draw for 06/08/2025, will be held today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala lottery results for this draw will be announced shortly. 

6 August 2025 at 17:16 IST

Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 12 Live: Result Out

The Kerala Lottery results for 06/08/2025, announced live at 3 PM today.  

6 August 2025 at 17:17 IST

Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 12 Result: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

  Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 12 Lucky Winner: DW 248735 (ALAPPUZHA) 

Agent Name: K T SANTHOSH  

Agency No.: A 5854  

6 August 2025 at 17:18 IST

Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 12 Result: 30 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 12 Lucky Winner: DR 225447 (PALAKKAD)  

Agent Name: S SURESH

Agency No.: P 2267  

6 August 2025 at 17:18 IST

Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 12 Result: 5 Lakhs - 3rd Prize Winners

Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 12 Lucky Winner: DW 329254 (GURUVAYOOR) 

Agent Name: P C SANTHOSH KUMAR  

Agency No.: R 5235 

6 August 2025 at 17:21 IST

Full list of winning numbers for Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 12

Consolation Prize:  

DN 248735 

DO 248735 

DP 248735 

DR 248735 

DS 248735 

DT 248735 

DU 248735 

DV 248735 

DX 248735 

DY 248735 

DZ 248735 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE RS 5,000 ARE: 0276  0354  1513  2000  2244  2618  4081  4205  5134  5381  5630  6109  6598  6825  7300  8284  9135  9148  9460  9620    

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE RS 2,000 ARE: 3341  4408  7939  9214  9813  9970  

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1000 ARE: 0152  0253  0858  1528  1572  2814  2906  3197  3780  3938  4196  4643  5033  5309  5674  5857  6106  6207  6274  6413  6693  7333  8176  8357  8364  8914  9103  9377  9754  9807  

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0000  0068  0272  0316  0476  0615  1016  1212  1349  1365  1486  1496  1499  1505  1592  1605  2151  2336  2416  2642  2658  2821  2882  2966  2990  3272  3489  3549  3694  3698  3781  4103  4171  4589  4617  4635  4706  4759  4993  5067  5330  5467  5794  6101  6121  6209  6272  6541  6570  6643  6789  6878  6998  7059  7075  7423  7426  7427  7491  7560  7681  7736  7880  7978  8013  8044  8189  8693  8936  9295  9324  9527  9536  9622  9634  9955    

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0060  0223  0378  0744  0856  0857  1036  1084  1111  1166  1262  1404  1453  1464  1487  1503  1540  1556  1577  1582  1682  1711  1871  1920  2037  2142  2405  2470  2619  2943  3018  3062  3205  3335  3357  3383  3415  3709  3722  3810  3843  3869  3921  3930  4095  4228  4275  4354  4502  4545  4621  4781  4821  4864  4930  4931  5036  5061  5112  5216  5391  5401  5734  5744  5799  5920  6056  6134  6607  6727  6978  7185  7265  7358  7510  7516  7548  7628  7689  8055  8094  8334  8471  8479  8524  8549  8656  8742  8765  8897  8932  8962  9534  9538  9665  9802    

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0187  0263  0273  0325  0350  0405  0463  0534  0663  0770  0833  0842  0844  0902  0923  0963  0989  1003  1009  1085  1104  1152  1197  1326  1335  1413  1670  1804  1809  1902  1939  2006  2559  2567  2698  2751  2823  2840  2920  3010  3042  3146  3174  3288  3355  3510  3602  3773  3805  3860  3949  3978  4162  4177  4318  4336  4470  4555  4567  4678  4908  4954  4982  5175  5195  5406  5456  5457  5465  5581  5639  5850  5957  6012  6052  6084  6170  6212  6220  6400  6443  6465  6522  6569  6587  6609  6699  6963  7101  7183  7192  7257  7365  7394  7437  7613  7712  7713  7809  7879  7913  8027  8102  8137  8225  8240  8340  8374  8425  8449  8469  8602  8659  8700  8712  8809  8867  9023  9066  9071  9086  9205  9216  9282  9340  9374  9386  9400  9426  9513  9535  9601  9630  9739  9788  9818  9883  9926  

Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 12 Wednesday Draw Today Prize Details  

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore  

2nd Prize: Rs. 30 lakhs  

3rd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs  

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)  

6 August 2025 at 13:49 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today 06.08.2025: Disclaimer

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. 

Published 6 August 2025 at 13:54 IST