Updated May 10th, 2024 at 16:00 IST
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (10.05.2024): NIRMAL NR-379 FRIDAY 3PM Draw OUT-1st Prize 70 LAKH
Kerala Lottery Results Today (10.05.2024): Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the NIRMAL NR lottery. The "NIRMAL NR" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Friday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 70 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.
- Info
- 5 min read
3: 20 IST, May 10th 2024
Nirmal NR-379 Lucky 1st Prize Winner: NN 488286
3: 20 IST, May 10th 2024
Nirmal NR-379 Lucky 2nd Prize Winner: NV 448423
3: 21 IST, May 10th 2024
Nirmal NR-379 Lucky 3rd Prize Winners: NN 375937 NO 888463 NP 402527 NR 917853 NS 281787 NT 443830 NU 425308 NV 346257 NW 452323 NX 450168 NY 719502 NZ 688287
3: 21 IST, May 10th 2024
Nirmal NR-379 Lucky Consolation Prize Winners: NO 488286 NP 488286 NR 488286 NS 488286 NT 488286 NU 488286 NV 488286 NW 488286 NX 488286 NY 488286 NZ 488286
3: 22 IST, May 10th 2024
Nirmal NR-378 Friday Lucky 4th Prize Winners: 1034 5164 7408 8228 3801 5831 6859 0351 5871 3396 9707 7886 4202 5350 0662 4868 9989 2341
3: 27 IST, May 10th 2024
Nirmal NR-378 Friday Lucky 5th Prize Winners: 0004 0207 0653 0838 1383 1748 2112 2147 2171 2192 2665 2784 2993 3244 4029 4084 4109 4599 4973 5084 5340 5429 5661 6830 7068 7278 7304 7560 7796 8123 8652 8835 9146 9384 9715 9799
3: 36 IST, May 10th 2024
Nirmal NR-378 Friday Lucky 6th Prize Winners: 0042 0132 0222 0829 0974 1014 1293 1339 1656 1668 1839 1869 1890 1927 1935 1956 2306 2387 2449 2457 2505 2583 2656 3115 3401 3408 3471 3472 3701 3755 3777 3789 3899 3902 4148 4193 4204 4256 4688 4737 4876 4951 4969 5099 5192 5279 5540 6073 6502 6568 6647 6711 6738 6967 7097 7108 7152 7444 7460 7472 7652 7658 7940 8080 8339 8618 8623 8648 8682 8803 8892 8907 8963 9025 9055 9078 9303 9452 9515
3: 59 IST, May 10th 2024
Nirmal NR-379 Friday Lucky 7th Prize Winners: 0032 0043 0085 0182 0237 0278 0337 0373 0549 0558 0618 0631 0820 0854 1083 1184 1239 1295 1313 1421 1491 1571 1767 1848 1989 2048 2072 2082 2100 2543 2719 2910 3040 3074 3147 3172 3326 3499 3510 3544 3627 3673 3738 3820 3930 4022 4158 4212 4214 4470 4594 4641 4647 4675 4718 4793 4847 4936 4965 5083 5085 5216 5362 5368 5507 5508 5627 5737 5888 6009 6137 6222 6295 6298 6312 6436 6459 6624 6668 6746 6777 6816 6901 6942 7020 7143 7244 7245 7293 7500 7550 7737 7893 8001 8352 8402 8497 8615 8691 8704 8786 8851 9181 9226 9309 9323 9338 9379 9440 9528 9534 9538 9548 9580 9741 9890 9909 9929 9935 9945 9976 9997
9: 05 IST, May 10th 2024
Full list of winning numbers for NIRMAL NR-379 Lottery
NIRMAL NR-379 Lottery Prize Details
1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)
9: 06 IST, May 10th 2024
The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.
9: 06 IST, May 10th 2024
Karunya Lottery KR-651 Draw on 11-05-2024
9: 07 IST, May 10th 2024
Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:
Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net.
Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.
Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results.
Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.
Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.
Step 6: Now check the results carefully.
9: 07 IST, May 10th 2024
Sunday is the day for the Akshaya lottery; Monday is the day for the Win-Win lottery; Tuesday is the day for the Sthree Sakthi lottery; Wednesday is the day for the Fifty-Fifty lottery; Thursday is the day for the Karunya Plus lottery; Friday is the day for the Nirmal lottery; and Saturday is the day for the Karunya lottery. Regretfully, the Pournami lottery was temporarily discontinued by the government, and the Bhagyamithra lottery was reintroduced as a new program in the monthly lottery. On the REPUBLIC TV Digital, live updates for the Kerala lottery results will begin to appear at 3:05 pm.
9: 07 IST, May 10th 2024
Today's lottery prize winners will get their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala if the prize money is less than Rs.5000/-. If the amount is above Rs.5000, then they have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with proof of the claim. The Kerala lottery tax deduction is 30% of the total amount and the agent’s commission is 10%.
9: 08 IST, May 10th 2024
No. No ticket shall under any circumstance be sold above face value.
9: 08 IST, May 10th 2024
No. No agent shall sell the tickets of the Kerala State Lotteries outside of the state directly or indirectly.
9: 09 IST, May 10th 2024
The Kerala Lottery is a prestigious national lottery game that is run legally and is overseen by the Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department. The Kerala State Government created a separate lottery department in order to handle this. All activities pertaining to lotteries are overseen by the Lotteries Department alone. The Kerala Lotto is among the most well-known lottery games in the nation. The top prize was set at Rs. 50,000 when the lottery first started, and tickets only cost one rupee each. Every day, a few lucky candidates have the opportunity to win prize money.
Published May 10th, 2024 at 09:10 IST