LIVE-BLOG

Updated May 10th, 2024 at 16:00 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (10.05.2024): NIRMAL NR-379 FRIDAY 3PM Draw OUT-1st Prize 70 LAKH

Kerala Lottery Results Today (10.05.2024): Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the NIRMAL NR lottery. The "NIRMAL NR" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Friday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 70 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kerala Lottery NIRMAL NR-379 FRIDAY Result Out: Check Winners | Image: Republic
Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-379 Friday Result: 70 Lakh- 1st Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-379 Friday Result: 10 Lakh- 2nd Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-379 Friday Result: 1 Lakh- 3rd Prize Winner
3: 20 IST, May 10th 2024

Nirmal NR-379 Lucky 1st Prize Winner: NN 488286

3: 20 IST, May 10th 2024

Nirmal NR-379 Lucky 2nd Prize Winner: NV 448423

3: 21 IST, May 10th 2024

Nirmal NR-379 Lucky 3rd Prize Winners: NN 375937 NO 888463 NP 402527 NR 917853 NS 281787 NT 443830 NU 425308 NV 346257 NW 452323 NX 450168 NY 719502 NZ 688287

3: 21 IST, May 10th 2024

Nirmal NR-379 Lucky Consolation Prize Winners: NO 488286 NP 488286 NR 488286 NS 488286 NT 488286 NU 488286 NV 488286 NW 488286 NX 488286 NY 488286 NZ 488286

3: 22 IST, May 10th 2024

Nirmal NR-378 Friday Lucky 4th Prize Winners: 1034  5164  7408  8228  3801  5831  6859  0351  5871  3396  9707  7886  4202  5350  0662  4868  9989  2341

3: 27 IST, May 10th 2024

Nirmal NR-378 Friday Lucky 5th Prize Winners: 0004  0207  0653  0838  1383  1748  2112  2147  2171  2192  2665  2784  2993  3244  4029  4084  4109  4599  4973  5084  5340  5429  5661  6830  7068  7278  7304  7560  7796  8123  8652  8835  9146  9384  9715  9799

3: 36 IST, May 10th 2024

Nirmal NR-378 Friday Lucky 6th Prize Winners: 0042  0132  0222  0829  0974  1014  1293  1339  1656  1668  1839  1869  1890  1927  1935  1956  2306  2387  2449  2457  2505  2583  2656  3115  3401  3408  3471  3472  3701  3755  3777  3789  3899  3902  4148  4193  4204  4256  4688  4737  4876  4951  4969  5099  5192  5279  5540  6073  6502  6568  6647  6711  6738  6967  7097  7108  7152  7444  7460  7472  7652  7658  7940  8080  8339  8618  8623  8648  8682  8803  8892  8907  8963  9025  9055  9078  9303  9452  9515

3: 59 IST, May 10th 2024

Nirmal NR-379 Friday Lucky 7th Prize Winners: 0032  0043  0085  0182  0237  0278  0337  0373  0549  0558  0618  0631  0820  0854  1083  1184  1239  1295  1313  1421  1491  1571  1767  1848  1989  2048  2072  2082  2100  2543  2719  2910  3040  3074  3147  3172  3326  3499  3510  3544  3627  3673  3738  3820  3930  4022  4158  4212  4214  4470  4594  4641  4647  4675  4718  4793  4847  4936  4965  5083  5085  5216  5362  5368  5507  5508  5627  5737  5888  6009  6137  6222  6295  6298  6312  6436  6459  6624  6668  6746  6777  6816  6901  6942  7020  7143  7244  7245  7293  7500  7550  7737  7893  8001  8352  8402  8497  8615  8691  8704  8786  8851  9181  9226  9309  9323  9338  9379  9440  9528  9534  9538  9548  9580  9741  9890  9909  9929  9935  9945  9976  9997

9: 05 IST, May 10th 2024

Full list of winning numbers for NIRMAL NR-379 Lottery

NIRMAL NR-379 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

9: 06 IST, May 10th 2024

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

9: 06 IST, May 10th 2024

Karunya Lottery KR-651 Draw on 11-05-2024

9: 07 IST, May 10th 2024

Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:

Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net.

Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.

Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results.

Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.

Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.

Step 6: Now check the results carefully.

9: 07 IST, May 10th 2024

Sunday is the day for the Akshaya lottery; Monday is the day for the Win-Win lottery; Tuesday is the day for the Sthree Sakthi lottery; Wednesday is the day for the Fifty-Fifty lottery; Thursday is the day for the Karunya Plus lottery; Friday is the day for the Nirmal lottery; and Saturday is the day for the Karunya lottery. Regretfully, the Pournami lottery was temporarily discontinued by the government, and the Bhagyamithra lottery was reintroduced as a new program in the monthly lottery. On the REPUBLIC TV Digital, live updates for the Kerala lottery results will begin to appear at 3:05 pm.

9: 07 IST, May 10th 2024

Today's lottery prize winners will get their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala if the prize money is less than Rs.5000/-. If the amount is above Rs.5000, then they have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with proof of the claim. The Kerala lottery tax deduction is 30% of the total amount and the agent’s commission is 10%. 

9: 08 IST, May 10th 2024

No. No ticket shall under any circumstance be sold above face value.

9: 08 IST, May 10th 2024

No. No agent shall sell the tickets of the Kerala State Lotteries outside of the state directly or indirectly.

9: 09 IST, May 10th 2024

The Kerala Lottery is a prestigious national lottery game that is run legally and is overseen by the Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department. The Kerala State Government created a separate lottery department in order to handle this. All activities pertaining to lotteries are overseen by the Lotteries Department alone. The Kerala Lotto is among the most well-known lottery games in the nation. The top prize was set at Rs. 50,000 when the lottery first started, and tickets only cost one rupee each. Every day, a few lucky candidates have the opportunity to win prize money.

Published May 10th, 2024 at 09:10 IST