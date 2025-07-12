Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Utility News /
  • LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 12.07.2025, Karunya KR 714 Lottery Result, Winners List
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 12 July 2025 at 11:54 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 12.07.2025, Karunya KR 714 Lottery Result, Winners List

The Kerala Lottery Results for 12/07/2025, featuring the Karunya KR 714 Lottery Result draw, will be out soon.. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 Crore! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republic World Live for the Latest Updates.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Follow: Google News Icon
Kerala Lottery Result Today 12.07.2025, Karunya KR 714 Lottery Result Live
Kerala Lottery Result Today 12.07.2025, Karunya KR 714 Lottery Result Live | Image: Republic

The Kerala Lottery results for 12/07/2025, featuring the Karunya KR-714 draw, will be announced live at 3 PM today. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 crore! Check the official winners list to see if you’re among the lucky winners. Stay tuned to Republic World Live for the latest updates. 

 

Live Blog

The Kerala Karunya Lottery draw KR 714 for 12/07/2025, will be held today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. Those waiting for the results can check them here. 

12 July 2025 at 11:48 IST

Karunya Lottery KR 714 Live: Result At 3 PM

The Kerala Lottery results for 12/07/2025, will be announced live at 3 PM today. 

12 July 2025 at 11:47 IST

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA Plus KN 580 Thursday Result: 1 crore -1st Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA Plus KN 580 Thursday Result: 1 crore -1st Prize Winner: 
Agent Name: 
Agency No.: 

12 July 2025 at 11:47 IST

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN 580 Thursday Result: 30 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN 580 Thursday 2nd Prize Winners: 
Agent Name: 
Agency No.: 

12 July 2025 at 11:46 IST

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN 580 Lottery 3rd Prize RS 5 Lakhs Lucky Winners:

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN 580 Lottery 3rd Prize Lucky Winners: 
Agent Name: 
Agency No.: 

12 July 2025 at 11:45 IST

Kerala Lottery Results Wednesday 09/07/2025 LIVE: Full list of Winners

Full list of winning numbers for KARUNYA KN 580 Lottery 

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 crore IS:  

Agent Name:  

Agency No.:   

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKHS IS:  

Agent Name:  

Agency No.:  

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 Lakh ARE:  

Agent Name:  

Agency No.:  

Consolation Prize: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE RS 5,000 ARE:   

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE RS 2,000 ARE:  

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1000 ARE:  

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:   

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE:   

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE:  

Karunya Plus KN 578 Thursday Draw Today Prize Details 

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore 

2nd Prize: Rs. 30 lakhs 

3rd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs 

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.) 

12 July 2025 at 11:36 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today 12.07.2025: Disclaimer

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. 

Published 12 July 2025 at 11:51 IST