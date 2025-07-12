LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 12.07.2025, Karunya KR 714 Lottery Result, Winners List

The Kerala Lottery results for 12/07/2025, featuring the Karunya KR-714 draw, will be announced live at 3 PM today. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 crore! Check the official winners list to see if you’re among the lucky winners. Stay tuned to Republic World Live for the latest updates.
The Kerala Karunya Lottery draw KR 714 for 12/07/2025, will be held today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. Those waiting for the results can check them here.
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA Plus KN 580 Thursday Result: 1 crore -1st Prize Winner:
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN 580 Thursday 2nd Prize Winners:
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN 580 Lottery 3rd Prize Lucky Winners:
Full list of winning numbers for KARUNYA KN 580 Lottery
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 crore IS:
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKHS IS:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 Lakh ARE:
Consolation Prize:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE RS 5,000 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE RS 2,000 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1000 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE:
Karunya Plus KN 578 Thursday Draw Today Prize Details
1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
2nd Prize: Rs. 30 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs
(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)
