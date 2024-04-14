LIVE-BLOG

Updated April 14th, 2024 at 15:59 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today: AKSHAYA AK-647 SUNDAY Draw OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No Check Winner

Kerala Lottery Results Today 14.04.2024: Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the AKSHAYA lottery. The "AKSHAYA" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Sunday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 70 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

3: 40 IST, April 14th 2024

AKSHAYA AK-647 Sunday Lucky 1st Prize Winner: 

AC 193350 (ERNAKULAM)

Agent Name: JAMI SIVADAS

Agency No.: E 6648


 

3: 40 IST, April 14th 2024

AKSHAYA AK-647 Sunday 2nd Prize Lucky Winner: 

AE 808916 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

Agent Name: RINOJ MANKUNNIL JOSE

Agency No.: T 9386


 


 

3: 20 IST, April 14th 2024

AKSHAYA AK-647 Sunday Lucky 3rd Prize Winners: 

AA 131060 AB 467417 AC 127119 AD 544683 AE 188772 AF 416609 AG 393516 AH 537167 AJ 328564 AK 311097 AL 195050 AM 501981
 

3: 14 IST, April 14th 2024

AKSHAYA AK-647 Lucky Consolation Prize Winners

AA 193350 AB 193350 AD 193350 AE 193350 AF 193350 AG 193350 AH 193350 AJ 193350 AK 193350 AL 193350 AM 193350


 

 

3: 59 IST, April 14th 2024

Full list of winning numbers for AKSHAYA AK-647 Lottery

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE:  0819  0950  1855  2537  2561  3208  3731  3772  4806  5025  5892  5911  7391  7459  7747  7797  9551  9893

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE:  1200  2685  6104  6831  6946  7167  7625

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE:  0010  0335  1044  1133  1606  2085  2575  2670  3255  3272  3412  3576  3753  3958  4640  4817  5195  5391  5866  6560  6684  7629  7946  8806  9604  9991

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0090  7675  2328  1923  7786  2375  9497  6194  3094  4904  8381  4266  3603  0025  1514  9729  5320  2404  8460  243 5 2661  6130  7589  8304  5113  9595  4620  3713  0948  9136  9419  0539  1537  0601  8002  9922  6259  5208  9550  0566  0395  8599  2998  9129  1949  1410  4295  3069  0528  8143  8729  2354  6704  7539  2425  7898  0659  2437  7185  3222  5008  2436   9482  8667  3624  2773  1098  5401  6901  4051  3890  9942
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0104  0318  0423  0497  0586  0707  0838  0900  0931  0936  1000  1101  1110  1152  1157  1159  1337  1350  1361  1401  1477  1590  1658  1659  1699  1769  1830  1860  2010  2212  2365  2387  2496  2508  2565  2568  2815  2817  3005  3118  3307  3383  3410  3425  3487  3519  3955  3971  4143  4207  4268  4414  4524  4636  4797  4803  4826  4989  5004  5016  5017  5093  5198  5459  5687  5702  5763  5780  5863  6021  6025  6175  6225  6372  6414  6438  6475  6529  6579  6640  7011  7086  7092  7210  7217  7362  7381  7485  7552  7771  7850  7879  7905  7961  8112  8138  8146  8268  8376  8435  8456  8645  8655  8713  8820  8821  8835  8943  8955  8957  9059  9082  9095  9102  9450  9553  9737  9763  9765  9793  9820  9821  9858

AKSHAYA AK-647 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

6: 48 IST, April 14th 2024

6: 47 IST, April 14th 2024

WIN WIN W-763 Draw on 15.04.2024 @ 3.00 pm

6: 47 IST, April 14th 2024

Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:

Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net.

Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu. 

Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results. 

Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.

Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.

Step 6: Now check the results carefully.

6: 47 IST, April 14th 2024

The Kerala Lottery is a prestigious national lottery game that is run legally and is overseen by the Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department. The Kerala State Government created a separate lottery department in order to handle this. All activities pertaining to lotteries are overseen by the Lotteries Department alone. The Kerala Lotto is among the most well-known lottery games in the nation. The top prize was set at Rs. 50,000 when the lottery first started, and tickets only cost one rupee each. Every day, a few lucky candidates have the opportunity to win prize money.

Published April 14th, 2024 at 06:56 IST