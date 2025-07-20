Republic World
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 20 July 2025 at 16:09 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (20/07/2025): Samrudhi SM 12 SUNDAY Lucky Draw OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No. MR 184440

Kerala Lottery Results Today 20/07/2025: Among the 9 lucky draws that take place each week is the Samrudhi lottery SM 12. The "Samrudhi" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Sunday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper ₹ 1 crore. Scroll down to check the full list of Kerala lottery Sunday winners now.

Reported by: info desk
Kerala Lottery Samrudhi SM 12 Result Today: Check List Of Winners
Live Blog

The "Samrudhi SM 12" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Sunday at 3 PM. Scroll down to view the full list of winners today. 

20 July 2025 at 15:42 IST

Kerala Lottery Samrudhi Lottery Result SM 12 Sunday Result Out: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Samrudhi Lottery Result SM 12 Sunday Lucky 1st Prize Winner: MR 184440
20 July 2025 at 15:42 IST

Kerala Lottery Samrudhi Lottery Result SM 12 Sunday Result Out: 25 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

Samrudhi Lottery Result SM 12 Sunday 2nd Prize Lucky Winner: MX 376272
20 July 2025 at 16:09 IST

Kerala Lottery Samrudhi Lottery Result SM 12 Result Today - Check Full List Of Winners

Full list of winning numbers for Kerala Lottery Samrudhi Lottery Result SM 12 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF Kerala Lottery for RS 1 Crore: MR 184440
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 25 LAKH: MX 376272
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH ARE: MT 770687
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS 4th Prize Rs.5,000/-: 0292  0331  0661  0759  1048  1253  1508  1966  2529  3350  3502  4079  4390  4624  6111  6709  6875  8073  8226  9054
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 3042  3129  4497  7760  9035  9154
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0085  0491  0667  0771  0792  1071  1196  1647  1718  2725  2811  3110  4962  5114  5356  5501  5623  6569  6882  6901  6903  7270  7295  8281  8493  8641  9001  9190  9263  9547

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0357  0364  0603  0700  0983  1108  1220  1252  1412  1446  1511  1568  1819  1959  2475  2504  2850  2876  2944  3066  3301  3536  3839  3933  4015  4069  4086  4098  4116  4209  4301  4311  4569  4787  4850  4886  4954  5001  5110  5424  5469  5549  5805  5841  5965  6118  6196  6523  6721  6789  6924  6985  6994  7241  7252  7458  7539  7628  7813  7977  8041  8182  8418  8434  8661  8745  8871  9093  9152  9264  9271  9311  9364  9521  9591  9926

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0050  0299  0325  0332  0378  0451  0594  0826  0861  0881  0885  0972  1061  1106  1149  1202  1359  1403  1525  2000  2127  2199  2210  2565  2601  2606  2618  2691  2822  2858  2918  2965  3166  3291  3339  3407  3519  3547  3927  4024  4105  4323  4353  4559  4619  4676  4695  4901  5089  5144  5184  5196  5406  5427  5472  5532  5544  5696  5755  5822  5881  6033  6346  6683  6786  6938  7013  7164  7443  7514  7543  8148  8297  8479  8496  8537  8640  8646  8835  8876  8955  8997  9016  9084  9153  9192  9280  9443  9466  9572  9687  9841

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 9333  3379  4407  3541  4700  9378  1906  6049  1673  5706  8566  0990  4498  9822  8371  4987  2818  1584  0451  5699  2999  4568  2168  2379  6812  2323  9800  7923  9680  2546  8287  5240  3789  2020  8161  9912  6233  9387  3448  4249  9967  0521  2650  0715  6910  3268  3372  2178  7088  6340  4766  4421  5042  1869  8819  6579  7997  7910  8680  4005  4053  5900  2659  1563  8449  8856  5796  3083  5316  9413  5163  8947  4176  6220  6691  8918  0391  5348  0073  6265  4504  0887  6868  6888  8000  4310  1075  3639  6229  9080  3706  8073  1501  1166  1299  6843  0090  7986  5638  6045  2569  2350  1657  4672  5611  5766  5482  9905  8297  2275  6988  0794  8587  8834  9912  5055  9298  5230  2509  8019  7551  9635  3081  1310  3268  0648  1003  2528  9051  6922  1126  9182  6908  0706  0651  6140  3123  4168  8564  8512  3405…

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

20 July 2025 at 15:40 IST

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.

Published 20 July 2025 at 15:46 IST