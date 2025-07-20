LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (20/07/2025): Samrudhi SM 12 SUNDAY Lucky Draw OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No. MR 184440

Full list of winning numbers for Kerala Lottery Samrudhi Lottery Result SM 12 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF Kerala Lottery for RS 1 Crore: MR 184440

Agent Name:

Agency No.:

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 25 LAKH: MX 376272

Agent Name:

Agency No.:



LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH ARE: MT 770687

Agent Name:

Agency No.:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE:

LUCKY NUMBERS 4th Prize Rs.5,000/-: 0292 0331 0661 0759 1048 1253 1508 1966 2529 3350 3502 4079 4390 4624 6111 6709 6875 8073 8226 9054



LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 3042 3129 4497 7760 9035 9154



LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0085 0491 0667 0771 0792 1071 1196 1647 1718 2725 2811 3110 4962 5114 5356 5501 5623 6569 6882 6901 6903 7270 7295 8281 8493 8641 9001 9190 9263 9547

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0357 0364 0603 0700 0983 1108 1220 1252 1412 1446 1511 1568 1819 1959 2475 2504 2850 2876 2944 3066 3301 3536 3839 3933 4015 4069 4086 4098 4116 4209 4301 4311 4569 4787 4850 4886 4954 5001 5110 5424 5469 5549 5805 5841 5965 6118 6196 6523 6721 6789 6924 6985 6994 7241 7252 7458 7539 7628 7813 7977 8041 8182 8418 8434 8661 8745 8871 9093 9152 9264 9271 9311 9364 9521 9591 9926

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0050 0299 0325 0332 0378 0451 0594 0826 0861 0881 0885 0972 1061 1106 1149 1202 1359 1403 1525 2000 2127 2199 2210 2565 2601 2606 2618 2691 2822 2858 2918 2965 3166 3291 3339 3407 3519 3547 3927 4024 4105 4323 4353 4559 4619 4676 4695 4901 5089 5144 5184 5196 5406 5427 5472 5532 5544 5696 5755 5822 5881 6033 6346 6683 6786 6938 7013 7164 7443 7514 7543 8148 8297 8479 8496 8537 8640 8646 8835 8876 8955 8997 9016 9084 9153 9192 9280 9443 9466 9572 9687 9841

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 9333 3379 4407 3541 4700 9378 1906 6049 1673 5706 8566 0990 4498 9822 8371 4987 2818 1584 0451 5699 2999 4568 2168 2379 6812 2323 9800 7923 9680 2546 8287 5240 3789 2020 8161 9912 6233 9387 3448 4249 9967 0521 2650 0715 6910 3268 3372 2178 7088 6340 4766 4421 5042 1869 8819 6579 7997 7910 8680 4005 4053 5900 2659 1563 8449 8856 5796 3083 5316 9413 5163 8947 4176 6220 6691 8918 0391 5348 0073 6265 4504 0887 6868 6888 8000 4310 1075 3639 6229 9080 3706 8073 1501 1166 1299 6843 0090 7986 5638 6045 2569 2350 1657 4672 5611 5766 5482 9905 8297 2275 6988 0794 8587 8834 9912 5055 9298 5230 2509 8019 7551 9635 3081 1310 3268 0648 1003 2528 9051 6922 1126 9182 6908 0706 0651 6140 3123 4168 8564 8512 3405…