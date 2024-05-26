Updated May 26th, 2024 at 11:43 IST
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today: AKSHAYA AK-653 SUNDAY Draw OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No Check Winner
Kerala Lottery Results Today 26.05.2024: Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the AKSHAYA lottery. The "AKSHAYA" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Sunday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 70 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.
11: 42 IST, May 26th 2024
AKSHAYA AK-653 Sunday Lucky 1st Prize Winner:
11: 41 IST, May 26th 2024
AKSHAYA AK-653 Sunday 2nd Prize Lucky Winner:
11: 41 IST, May 26th 2024
AKSHAYA AK-653 Sunday Lucky 3rd Prize Winners:
11: 40 IST, May 26th 2024
AKSHAYA AK-653 Lucky Consolation Prize Winners:
11: 39 IST, May 26th 2024
Full list of winning numbers for AKSHAYA AK-653 Lottery
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS:
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE:
(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:
AKSHAYA AK-653 Lottery Prize Details
1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh
2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
7th Prize: Rs. 500
8th Prize: Rs. 100
(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)
11: 38 IST, May 26th 2024
Today is scheduled for the drawing of the AKSHAYA AK-653 Kerala Lottery Result. When Kerala Lottery Today airs live at 2:55 p.m., the public can watch the Winning Number post. It is anticipated that the Kerala Lotteries Result for today, March 3, will be released soon.
11: 37 IST, May 26th 2024
WIN WIN W-769 Draw on 26.05.2024 @ 3.00 pm
11: 37 IST, May 26th 2024
Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:
Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net.
Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.
Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results.
Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.
Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.
Step 6: Now check the results carefully.
11: 37 IST, May 26th 2024
AKSHAYA AK-653 the Kerala Lottery Today is a prestigious national lottery game that is run legally and is overseen by the Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department. The Kerala State Government created a separate lottery department in order to handle this. All activities pertaining to lotteries are overseen by the Lotteries Department alone. The Kerala Lotto is among the most well-known lottery games in the nation. The top prize was set at Rs. 50,000 when the lottery first started, and tickets only cost one rupee each. Every day, a few lucky candidates have the opportunity to win prize money.
Published May 26th, 2024