Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Utility News /
  • LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 30.07.2025, Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 11 Wednesday Result, 1st Prize No. DA 277376 (CHITTUR)
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 30 July 2025 at 16:18 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 30.07.2025, Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 11 Wednesday Result, 1st Prize No. DA 277376 (CHITTUR)

The Kerala Lottery results for 30/07/2025, featuring the Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 11 Result, are out. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 Crore! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republic World Live for the Latest Updates of Dhanalekshmi DL 11 Lottery Result.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Follow : Google News Icon  
Kerala Lottery Result Today 30.07.2025, Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 11 Wednesday Result
Kerala Lottery Result Today 30.07.2025, Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 11 Wednesday Result | Image: Republic

The Kerala Lottery results for 30/07/2025, featuring the Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 11 draw, have been announced live at 3 PM today. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 crore! Check the official winners list to see if you’re among the lucky winners. Stay tuned to Republicworld Live for the latest updates.  

Live Blog

The Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 11 draw for 30/07/2025, will be held today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala lottery results for this draw will be announced shortly. 

30 July 2025 at 16:12 IST

Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 11 Live: Result OUT

The Kerala Lottery results for 30/07/2025, have been announced live at 3 PM today.  

30 July 2025 at 16:12 IST

Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 11 Result: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 11 Lucky Winner: DA 277376 (CHITTUR)

Agent Name: NIKHIL BAVA P A S

Agency No.: R 6612

30 July 2025 at 16:14 IST

Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 11 Result: 30 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 11 Lucky Winner: DM 606110 (PALAKKAD)  

Agent Name: SHEKHARAN E K 

Agency No.: P 6333  

30 July 2025 at 16:15 IST

Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 11 Result: 5 Lakhs - 3rd Prize Winners

Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 11 Lucky Winner: DJ 327454 (CHERTHALA)  

Agent Name: ARJUN V NAIR  

Agency No.: A 5134 

30 July 2025 at 16:18 IST

Full list of winning numbers for Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 11

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 crore IS: DA 277376 (CHITTUR)

Agent Name: NIKHIL BAVA P A S  

Agency No.: R 6612 

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKHS IS: DM 606110 (PALAKKAD)  

Agent Name: SHEKHARAN E K  

Agency No.: P 6333

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 Lakh ARE: DJ 327454 (CHERTHALA)  

Agent Name: ARJUN V NAIR  

Agency No.: A 5134 

Consolation Prize: 

DB 277376
DC 277376
DD 277376
DE 277376
DF 277376
DG 277376
DH 277376
DJ 277376
DK 277376
DL 277376
DM 277376

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE RS 5,000 ARE: 0299  1211  1350  1367  1970  3053  3206  3886  4664  4814  6021  6180  6488  6492  6717  6793  8472  8488  8509  8728

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE RS 2,000 ARE: 3400  5537  6368  7328  7870  8204

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1000 ARE: 0018  0258  0494  0829  0881  1660  2982  3262  3483  3526  3817  3892  4529  4792  5216  5282  5894  6424  6953  8290  8380  8490  8626  8691  8972  9121  9394  9646  9720  9814  

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0042  0260  0377  0912  1053  1135  1290  1294  1418  1428  1476  1580  1720  2167  2338  2471  2541  2718  2725  2779  2944  3078  3209  3425  3454  3505  3705  3859  3863  3917  4002  4145  4217  4554  4609  4709  4800  5037  5197  5241  5576  5584  5604  5710  5891  6030  6334  6419  6429  6568  6604  6734  6891  7018  7121  7122  7189  7200  7501  7575  7669  7686  7951  8072  8112  8139  8277  8619  8643  8698  8808  8908  9098  9209  9563  9901   

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0390  0461  0522  0613  0636  0667  0730  0763  0800  1018  1042  1089  1096  1466  1726  1926  2097  2187  2261  2370  2605  2670  2729  2760  2906  3051  3135  3217  3343  3470  3595  3612  3834  3865  3907  3936  4033  4043  4121  4172  4174  4326  4491  4720  4728  4927  4929  4968  5252  5257  5376  5512  5542  5659  5788  5850  5896  5937  6056  6297  6507  6591  6631  6651  6740  6770  6826  6945  6949  7001  7090  7260  7310  7450  7508  7649  7661  7808  7856  8083  8098  8100  8107  8170  8498  8693  8847  9154  9210  9297  9583  9627  9792  9834  9933  9967    

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0075  0111  0158  0159  0276  0279  0329  0343  0428  0640  0717  0781  0856  0925  0935  1083  1118  1304  1391  1422  1599  1693  1718  1803  1837  1979  1980  2023  2033  2094  2253  2271  2279  2299  2481  2618  2643  2666  2671  2724  2964  2985  3100  3120  3147  3276  3464  3479  3546  3614  3697  3713  3828  3836  3913  3932  3958  4128  4200  4387  4437  4573  4593  4669  4692  4802  4813  4869  5185  5206  5297  5321  5340  5410  5626  5642  5701  5739  5761  5814  5923  5979  6027  6046  6049  6059  6134  6233  6304  6379  6451  6529  6797  6828  6910  7241  7370  7378  7519  7626  7640  7684  7779  7802  7921  8073  8074  8133  8147  8155  8367  8440  8592  8615  8672  8685  8741  8742  8821  8888  8937  8984  9015  9026  9047  9135  9308  9364  9409  9466  9621  9654  9678  9762  9790  9843  9934  9945 

Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 11 Tuesday Draw Today Prize Details  

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore  

2nd Prize: Rs. 30 lakhs  

3rd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs  

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)  

30 July 2025 at 12:52 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today 30.07.2025: Disclaimer

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. 

Published 30 July 2025 at 12:57 IST