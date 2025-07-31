Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Utility News /
  • LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 31.07.2025, Karunya Plus Lottery KN 583 Thursday Result 1st Prize 1 Crore Ticket No. PG 941597 (PATTAMBI)
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 31 July 2025 at 16:19 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 31.07.2025, Karunya Plus Lottery KN 583 Thursday Result 1st Prize 1 Crore Ticket No. PG 941597 (PATTAMBI)

The Kerala Lottery results for 31/07/2025, featuring the Karunya Plus Lottery KN 583 Result, will be out soon. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 Crore! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republic World Live for the Latest Updates of Karunya Plus KN 583 Lottery Result.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Follow : Google News Icon  
Kerala Lottery Result Today 31.07.2025, Karunya Plus Lottery KN 583 Thursday Result
Kerala Lottery Result Today 31.07.2025, Karunya Plus Lottery KN 583 Thursday Result | Image: Republic

The Kerala Lottery results for 31/07/2025, featuring the Karunya Plus Lottery KN 583 draw, will be announced live at 3 PM today. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 crore! Check the official winners list to see if you’re among the lucky winners. Stay tuned to Republicworld Live for the latest updates.  
 

Live Blog

The Karunya Plus Lottery KN 583 draw for 31/07/2025, will be held today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala lottery results for this draw will be announced shortly

31 July 2025 at 16:13 IST

Karunya Plus Lottery KN 583 Live: Result OUT

The Kerala Lottery results for 31/07/2025, have been announced live at 3 PM today.  

31 July 2025 at 16:14 IST

Karunya Plus Lottery KN 583 Result: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Karunya Plus Lottery KN 583 Lucky Winner: PG 941597 (PATTAMBI)

Agent Name: BHUVANESH P N 

Agency No.: P 5501  

31 July 2025 at 16:15 IST

Karunya Plus Lottery KN 583 Result: 30 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

Karunya Plus Lottery KN 583 Lucky Winner: PG 646452 (MOOVATTUPUZHA) 

Agent Name: SHAJI P K  

Agency No.: E 10545  

31 July 2025 at 16:15 IST

Karunya Plus Lottery KN 583 Result: 5 Lakhs - 3rd Prize Winners

Karunya Plus Lottery KN 583 Lucky Winner:  PL 635579 (KOLLAM)

Agent Name: ANSARUDHEEN M 

Agency No.: Q 3364 

31 July 2025 at 16:19 IST

Full list of winning numbers for Karunya Plus Lottery KN 583

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 crore IS: PG 941597 (PATTAMBI)  

Agent Name: BHUVANESH P N  

Agency No.: P 5501 

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKHS IS: PG 646452 (MOOVATTUPUZHA)  

Agent Name: SHAJI P K  

Agency No.: E 10545  

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 Lakh ARE: PL 635579 (KOLLAM) 

Agent Name: ANSARUDHEEN M   

Agency No.: Q 3364   

Consolation Prize:  

PA 941597 

PB 941597 

PC 941597 

PD 941597 

PE 941597 

PF 941597 

PH 941597 

PJ 941597 

PK 941597 

PL 941597 

PM 941597 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE RS 5,000 ARE: 0090  0119  0465  0972  1616  2353  2426  2643  3241  4062  5044  6136  6873  7471  8044  8386  8766  8999  9620  9986 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE RS 2,000 ARE: 1499  1992  3452  7562  8714  9626  

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1000 ARE: 0116  0209  0251  0600  1045  1238  1699  1930  2043  2590  2724  2761  2811  3161  4303  4889  5043  5089  5370  5450  6282  6870  6899  6942  7064  7363  7834  8196  8258  9933   

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0033  0107  0546  0633  0743  0864  1011  1347  1658  1794  1914  2123  2190  2318  2344  2505  2657  2678  2683  2719  2862  2868  2912  3304  3419  3754  3757  3770  3961  4060  4096  4097  4202  4413  4421  4543  4653  4703  4717  5012  5573  5593  5670  5702  5899  6315  6561  6575  6654  6929  6964  7114  7126  7307  7407  7416  7499  7611  7634  7727  8023  8125  8229  8324  8336  8819  8845  9234  9315  9538  9554  9570  9943  9945  9957  9981

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0059  0157  0672  0697  0819  0875  1025  1178  1207  1243  1244  1298  1398  1532  1578  1589  1610  1703  1736  1819  2036  2153  2199  2270  2368  2501  2508  3085  3342  3388  3577  3762  3791  3792  3938  4536  4736  4807  5050  5133  5315  5421  5466  5471  5548  5628  5746  6215  6309  6321  6426  6449  6579  6665  6906  7147  7221  7269  7459  7571  7609  7620  7651  7684  7715  7721  7956  8463  8521  8787  8871  8899  8913  8937  9170  9198  9370  9502  9569  9670  9756  9856  9912  9971    

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0136  0178  0231  0278  0281  0296  0401  0441  0498  0527  0538  0547  0558  0572  0636  0716  0889  0944  1234  1276  1301  1410  1484  1824  2014  2072  2082  2187  2198  2219  2325  2369  2381  2450  2675  2712  2766  2773  2810  2859  2892  3113  3146  3171  3359  3407  3497  3505  3523  3528  3777  3796  3983  3995  4027  4041  4047  4138  4174  4191  4271  4281  4311  4367  4402  4407  4478  4484  4521  4591  4626  4627  4692  4725  4797  4946  4957  4975  5081  5156  5180  5259  5292  5311  5316  5536  5575  5663  5681  5691  5740  5766  5817  5969  6076  6092  6126  6296  6339  6340  6350  6359  6466  6496  6766  6827  6879  7027  7047  7060  7093  7121  7276  7312  7322  7374  7602  7606  7736  7835  7963  8067  8069  8077  8081  8119  8133  8164  8267  8312  8340  8430  8437  8546  8557  8605  8610  8713  8751  8803  8866  9021  9168  9225  9228  9257  9269  9277  9283  9492  9539  9571  9642  9811  9924  9967 

Karunya Plus Lottery KN 583 Thursday Draw Today Prize Details  

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore  

2nd Prize: Rs. 30 lakhs  

3rd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs  

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)  

31 July 2025 at 15:03 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today 31.07.2025: Disclaimer

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. 

Published 31 July 2025 at 15:08 IST