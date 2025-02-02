Published 13:04 IST, February 2nd 2025
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today: AKSHAYA AK-687 SUNDAY Draw OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No.
Kerala Lottery Results Today 20.02.2025: Among the 8 lucky draws that take place each week is the AKSHAYA lottery. The "AKSHAYA" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Sunday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 70 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.
13:02 IST, February 2nd 2025
Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK 687 Sunday Result Out: 70 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner
AKSHAYA AK 687 Sunday Lucky 1st Prize Winner:
13:00 IST, February 2nd 2025
Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK-687 Sunday Result Out: 5 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner
AKSHAYA AK 687 Sunday 2nd Prize Lucky Winner:
13:01 IST, February 2nd 2025
Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK 687 Result Today - Check Full List Of Winners
Full list of winning numbers for Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK-687 Lottery
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF Kerala Lottery for RS 70 LAKH IS:
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE:
(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:
AKSHAYA AK-687: Lottery Prize Details
1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh
2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
7th Prize: Rs. 500
8th Prize: Rs. 100
(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)
12:57 IST, February 2nd 2025
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. Participation in a lottery may involve financial risks, therefore, always exercise caution and stay informed.
