  • LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today: AKSHAYA AK-695 SUNDAY Draw OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No. AE 422035
Updated March 30th 2025, 16:48 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today: AKSHAYA AK-695 SUNDAY Draw OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No. AE 422035

Kerala Lottery Results Today 30.03.2025: Among the 8 lucky draws that take place each week is the AKSHAYA lottery. The "AKSHAYA" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Sunday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 70 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

Reported by: Risha Ganguly
Live Blog

The "AKSHAYA" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Sunday at 3 PM. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.  

March 30th 2025, 16:47 IST

March 30th 2025, 16:47 IST

March 30th 2025, 16:48 IST

Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK 695 Result Today - Check Full List Of Winners

Full list of winning numbers for Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK-695 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF Kerala Lottery for RS 70 LAKH IS: AE 422035 (KOTTAYAM)
Agent Name: BIJOY MATHEW
Agency No.: K 7720

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: AG 496757 (GURUVAYOOR)
Agent Name: SAJITH K S
Agency No.: R 7960

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: 1) AA 489146 (NEYYATTINKARA)
2) AB 906710 (PAYYANUR)
3) AC 159686 (KOTTAYAM)
4) AD 262014 (PALAKKAD)
5) AE 906452 (PAYYANUR)
6) AF 905520 (PAYYANUR)
7) AG 545437 (ERNAKULAM)
8) AH 849180 (CHERTHALA)
9) AJ 616760 (CHERTHALA)
10) AK 195415 (KOLLAM)
11) AL 484546 (ATTINGAL)
12) AM 335948 (CHITTUR)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: AA 422035
AB 422035
AC 422035
AD 422035
AF 422035
AG 422035
AH 422035
AJ 422035
AK 422035
AL 422035
AM 422035

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0026  0314  0723  1159  2257  2310  2390  2569  5298  6379  6970  7233  7621  8279  8576  9267  9402  9574
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 1861  2739  3519  4018  4324  4701  4973
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0060  0136  0256  1131  1468  2244  2581  2991  3209  3366  3550  3794  4593  5600  6005  7254  7599  7618  7788  7826  9148  9246  9273  9303  9529  9873

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0035  0039  0149  0237  0263  0690  0920  1203  1238  1604  1706  1747  2177  2188  2196  2223  2242  2629  3006  3074  3186  3211  3330  3682  3854  3876  4039  4059  4154  4183  4423  4432  4691  4948  5174  5241  5388  5436  5556  5619  5692  5879  5906  5907  5948  6137  6140  6347  6355  6403  6615  6680  6833  7160  7428  7464  7664  7912  8009  8292  8353  8357  8370  8401  8462  8519  8561  8578  8933  9067  9131  9155

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0010  0053  0131  0268  0291  0330  0429  0479  0651  0695  0725  0793  0798  0800  0870  1064  1114  1246  1302  1326  1424  1454  1501  1544  1579  1592  1620  1712  1771  1796  1824  1960  2026  2047  2115  2221  2416  2454  2472  2475  2504  2631  2643  2650  2697  2707  2731  2889  2900  2940  2970  3054  3164  3208  3435  3524  3554  3594  3613  3614  3696  3740  3861  3971  4230  4537  4697  4732  4737  4839  4877  4886  4898  4907  5015  5042  5111  5176  5234  5469  5520  5545  5578  5860  5875  6051  6175  6578  6653  6698  6748  6765  6972  7170  7375  7663  7715  7842  8022  8231  8249  8310  8376  8398  8435  8589  8737  8742  8829  8866  8930  8950  9056  9156  9172  9209  9269  9334  9571  9668  9886  9968  9984

AKSHAYA AK-695: Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

March 30th 2025, 11:56 IST

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. Participation in a lottery may involve financial risks, therefore, always exercise caution and stay informed.  

Published March 30th 2025, 12:02 IST

