LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today: AKSHAYA AK-695 SUNDAY Draw OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No. AE 422035

Full list of winning numbers for Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK-695 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF Kerala Lottery for RS 70 LAKH IS: AE 422035 (KOTTAYAM)

Agent Name: BIJOY MATHEW

Agency No.: K 7720

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: AG 496757 (GURUVAYOOR)

Agent Name: SAJITH K S

Agency No.: R 7960

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: 1) AA 489146 (NEYYATTINKARA)

2) AB 906710 (PAYYANUR)

3) AC 159686 (KOTTAYAM)

4) AD 262014 (PALAKKAD)

5) AE 906452 (PAYYANUR)

6) AF 905520 (PAYYANUR)

7) AG 545437 (ERNAKULAM)

8) AH 849180 (CHERTHALA)

9) AJ 616760 (CHERTHALA)

10) AK 195415 (KOLLAM)

11) AL 484546 (ATTINGAL)

12) AM 335948 (CHITTUR)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: AA 422035

AB 422035

AC 422035

AD 422035

AF 422035

AG 422035

AH 422035

AJ 422035

AK 422035

AL 422035

AM 422035

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0026 0314 0723 1159 2257 2310 2390 2569 5298 6379 6970 7233 7621 8279 8576 9267 9402 9574



LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 1861 2739 3519 4018 4324 4701 4973



LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0060 0136 0256 1131 1468 2244 2581 2991 3209 3366 3550 3794 4593 5600 6005 7254 7599 7618 7788 7826 9148 9246 9273 9303 9529 9873

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0035 0039 0149 0237 0263 0690 0920 1203 1238 1604 1706 1747 2177 2188 2196 2223 2242 2629 3006 3074 3186 3211 3330 3682 3854 3876 4039 4059 4154 4183 4423 4432 4691 4948 5174 5241 5388 5436 5556 5619 5692 5879 5906 5907 5948 6137 6140 6347 6355 6403 6615 6680 6833 7160 7428 7464 7664 7912 8009 8292 8353 8357 8370 8401 8462 8519 8561 8578 8933 9067 9131 9155

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0010 0053 0131 0268 0291 0330 0429 0479 0651 0695 0725 0793 0798 0800 0870 1064 1114 1246 1302 1326 1424 1454 1501 1544 1579 1592 1620 1712 1771 1796 1824 1960 2026 2047 2115 2221 2416 2454 2472 2475 2504 2631 2643 2650 2697 2707 2731 2889 2900 2940 2970 3054 3164 3208 3435 3524 3554 3594 3613 3614 3696 3740 3861 3971 4230 4537 4697 4732 4737 4839 4877 4886 4898 4907 5015 5042 5111 5176 5234 5469 5520 5545 5578 5860 5875 6051 6175 6578 6653 6698 6748 6765 6972 7170 7375 7663 7715 7842 8022 8231 8249 8310 8376 8398 8435 8589 8737 8742 8829 8866 8930 8950 9056 9156 9172 9209 9269 9334 9571 9668 9886 9968 9984

AKSHAYA AK-695: Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100