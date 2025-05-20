com score card
  LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad: DEAR GODAVARI (20-05-2025) TUESDAY 1 PM Result OUT-1st Prize Ticket No 89L 66320
LIVE-BLOG

Updated May 20th 2025, 17:09 IST

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad: DEAR GODAVARI (20-05-2025) TUESDAY 1 PM Result OUT-1st Prize Ticket No 89L 66320

Nagaland State Lottery Tuesday, May 20, 2025: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR GODAVARI MORNING 1 PM, DEAR COMET DAY 6 PM, DEAR GOOSE EVENING 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e. Tuesday, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively.

Reported by: Republic World
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Wednesday: Check list of winners
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Tuesday: Check list of winners | Image: Republic

Nagaland State Lottery Results - Tuesday, May 20, 2025: Check Winners for Dear GODAVARI MORNING, Dear COMET DAY, and Dear GOOSE EVENING, Nagaland Dear Godavari 1 PM Lottery Result 20-05-2025 (OUT): Live updates for Tuesday's Nagaland Sambad State Lottery results. DEAR GODAVARI 1 PM, DEAR COMET 6 PM, DEAR GOOSE 8 PM lottery winners declared today. Check the complete winners list now! 

Live Blog

May 20th 2025, 17:06 IST

Nagaland Lottery DEAR GODAVARI TUESDAY 1 PM Result OUT: Check Winners

May 20th 2025, 17:06 IST

Nagaland Lottery DEAR COMET TUESDAY 6 PM Result OUT: Check Winners

May 20th 2025, 17:07 IST

Nagaland Lottery DEAR GOOSE Tuesday 8 PM Result OUT: Check Winner

May 20th 2025, 17:07 IST

Nagaland Sambad Lottery TUESDAY Result OUT- Check Full Winners List

Nagaland Sambad Lottery DEAR GODAVARI Morning 1 PM Result: 1st Prize Ticket No. 89L 66320

May 20th 2025, 17:04 IST

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.

Published May 20th 2025, 17:09 IST