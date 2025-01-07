LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad: Dear GODAVARI TUESDAY 1 PM Result OUT-1st Prize Ticket No

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Wednesday: Check list of winners | Image: Republic

Nagaland State Lottery Results - Tuesday, 07 Jan, 2025: Check Winners for DEAR GODAVARI MORNING, DEAR COMET DAY, and DEAR GOOSE EVENING, Nagaland Dear Godavari 1 PM Lottery Result 07-01-2025 (OUT): Live updates for Tuesday's Nagaland Sambad State Lottery results. DEAR GODAVARI 1 PM, DEAR COMET 6 PM, DEAR GOOSE 8 PM lottery winners declared today. Check the complete winners list now!