Nagaland Lottery Friday, 24 May, 2024: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR MORNING 1 PM, DEAR LAKE DAY 6 PM, DEAR EVENING 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e. Thursday, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. To view the list of winners, scroll down.
Nagaland DEAR Morning 1 PM Result: 1st Prize Ticket No. 83B 763
Nagaland DEAR LAKE Day 6 PM Result: 1st Prize Ticket No. 89J 87968
Nagaland DEAR SEAGULL Evening 8 PM Result: 1st Prize Ticket No. 68E 75534
Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details
- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000
- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450
- 4th Prize: Rs. 250
- 5th Prize: Rs. 120
- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000
(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)
