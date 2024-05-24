LIVE-BLOG

Updated May 24th, 2024 at 20:18 IST

LIVE |Nagaland Lottery Sambad(24.05.2024) DEAR SEAGULL Friday 8 PM-1st Prize Ticket No. 68E 75534

Nagaland Lottery Friday, 24 May, 2024: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR MORNING 1 PM, DEAR LAKE DAY 6 PM, DEAR EVENING 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e. Thursday, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. To view the list of winners, scroll down.

8: 17 IST, May 24th 2024

Nagaland Dear Lottery SEAGULL 8 PM Lucky Winners: 1st Prize Ticket No. 68E 75534

 

6: 35 IST, May 24th 2024

Nagaland Lottery Dear LAKE 6 PM Lucky Winners: 1st Prize Ticket No.  89J 87968

6: 32 IST, May 24th 2024

Dear MAHANADI 1 PM Lucky Winners: 1st Prize Ticket No. 83B 763

8: 18 IST, May 24th 2024

Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Published May 24th, 2024 at 18:33 IST