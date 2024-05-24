Nagaland DEAR Morning 1 PM Result: 1st Prize Ticket No. 83B 763

Nagaland DEAR LAKE Day 6 PM Result: 1st Prize Ticket No. 89J 87968

Nagaland DEAR SEAGULL Evening 8 PM Result: 1st Prize Ticket No. 68E 75534

Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)